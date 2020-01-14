advertisement

On Tuesday evening, Black Pumas will take the stage in “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

Next week, the Grammy-nominated act will be on a talk show during the day.

The duo, which received the best new artist award at the Grammys, will perform at the Ellen DeGeneres Show on January 20th. The performance is broadcast as part of an episode in which Mark Wahlberg can also be seen.

Official “Ellen” listings follow:

January 15 – Chris Martin, Zach Woods, musical guest Coldplay

January 16 – Aubrey Plaza, burning questions with Jamie Foxx

January 17 – Milo Ventimiglia, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, hosts Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin

January 20 – Mark Wahlberg, musical guest Black Pumas

January 21 – Dax Shepard, Nicole Avant

January 22 – Colin Farrell, musical guest Michael Kiwanuka

January 23 – Wanda Sykes

January 24 – guest presenter Jennifer Aniston

