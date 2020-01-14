advertisement

Musical guest Black Pumas will perform on January 14, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC)

Black Pumas are nominated for Best New Artist at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Before the ceremony on January 26, the lively duo will appear in “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

advertisement

Black Pumas appear on the show on Tuesday, closing an episode that also features Tyler Perry and Yara Shahidi. Perry and Shahidi take part in both interviews and a catchpatch game.

The Tonight Show on Tuesday will air on NBC at 11:35 p.m. (ET / PT). The Black Pumas performance should start at the 50-minute mark.

First photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1187 – Pictured: The musical guest Black Pumas will perform on January 14, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1187 – Pictured: The Musical Guest Black Pumas occurs on January 14, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1187 – Pictured: The musical guest Black Pumas appears on January 14, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1187 – Pictured: (from left) Tariq “Black Thought” trotter, actor Tyler Perry, actress Yara Shahidi and presenter Jimmy Fallon at “Catchphrase” on January 14, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1187 – Pictured: (from left) Actor Tyler Perry during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 14, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1187 – Pictured: ( lr) Actress Yara Shahidi during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 14, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TODAY SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1187 – Pictured: (from left) Actress Yara Shahidi during an interview with Host Jimmy Fallon on January 14, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC)

Brian Cantor is the chief editor of Headline Planet. Since 2002 he has been a leading reporter in the fields of music, film, television and sports.

Brian’s report has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, The New Yorker and The Fader – and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor (at) headlineplanet.com.

You may also like

advertisement