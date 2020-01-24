advertisement

The “Black Mirror” producers Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones have resigned from their British production company House of Tomorrow.

Brooker and Jones launched the label at Endemol Shine UK in 2014, with Brooker serving as Creative Director and Jones as Managing Director. In the past few years, the duo has produced the three Netflix seasons of “Black Mirror” and the interactive film “Bandersnatch”.

According to the deadline, which first reported the news, Brooker and Jones resigned last year and their official exit came next Friday. The duo are said to have negotiated a new overall contract with Netflix. Netflix and Endemol Shine officials declined to comment.

Last fall, Banijay Group, the French production group behind “Keeping With the Kardashians” and “Survivor”, announced the acquisition of Endemol Shine, which also produces shows like “Peaky Blinders” and “MasterChef” worth $ 2.2 , Billion.

The mega-merger, which is awaiting regulatory approval, is expected to be completed later this year and will create an international powerhouse. The new company has a larger content catalog than international giants like BBC Studios.

Masterminds behind Netflix's techno-paranoia anthology series stop at TheWrap for a portrait session and chat on camera

