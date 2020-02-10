advertisement

Let’s be honest, if you ask most guys about their skin care regimen, washing your face with soap and water will cover it more or less. And if they have facial hair, maybe a shaving cream or an after shave balm from time to time. Using a moisturizer, toner, or clarifying cleanser never seems to be part of the equation.

However, times seem to be changing forever. Men are stepping it up in the area of ​​skin care. Whereas skin care was once considered a feminine trait, men are more aware than ever of their care and give their skin the attention it deserves. And I couldn’t be happier.

Skin care is not just for women. If you care about the appearance of your skin, you should have a solid skin care regimen, regardless of gender.

Fortunately, some men have received the memo and they are proud to share their diagrams via social networks. A group of black men doing their skincare routine has invaded Twitter! From masking techniques and recommendations, to skin care regimes and more, men go out of their way to make sure their skin is well looked after.

And I must admit that I even learned a thing or two about different products and tips to incorporate into my personal routine. Check out some of our Black Kings who show us how they approach their skincare routine below.

1. Cleaning tips

Everyone faces a difference in individuality. I clean with aveeno. Aloe Vera gets into the skin and the oil will stay just above the skin. of all the products, so I usually mix it with a moisturizer, then enclose it with an aloe gel to absorb and have no greasy face. with a natural glow

– Julius Smith (@JuliuSmith) February 1, 2020

2. A step-by-step routine

3. Tips on shea butter

Shea butter hydrates shea butter soap morning and evening. Then at night, witch hazel and cetaphil. In the morning, olive oil. Also no dairy products and lots of water. pic.twitter.com/GqZWIUyOla

– Tyler Roberts (@theytrippinfort) February 6, 2020

4. Glowing skin

Wash daily with black soap.

Hydrate daily with Cetaphil.

Indian clay mask once a week

Let me know when that skin starts to shine, King! ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/UhMozVBpV2

– The Maker of Memories (@MakerofMemories) February 5, 2020

5. Extra Razzle Dazzle!

African black soap, Nivea cream, witch hazel, facial mask if you want additional glare. BUT, watch what you eat. Drink hella water, stay away from high fructose corn syrup (soda, candy, diabetes-inducing sweet tea), pork, seafood, and please stop touching your face.

– I need my yo pods (@LilBootieVert) February 5, 2020

Let’s discuss your skin care regimen below!

