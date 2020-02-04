advertisement

Let’s face it – we’ve been waiting a long time to see Wayne Brady on Black Lightning. His casting was announced for the first time last fall and was actually an important part of the narrative that led to the second season of The Masked Singer. Do you remember when we asked ourselves whether the producers would know the casting in advance enough to include it in a reference package? Well, at least it’s something that gets some discussion going on about the show.

When it comes to Black Lightning itself, we know that there will be a number of interesting things in the next new episode. Think of a mission to Markovia – a mission that will cause Lynn serious problems due to Brady’s character as a Gravedigger. We’ll have to wait and see how important his role in the episode is, but we hope that after all the hype that led to it, it’s kind of an arc.

CarterMatt offers the full roundup of Black Lightning season 3, episode 13, with more news on the next steps:

WAYNE BRADY (“Whose line is this?”) GUEST STARS IN THE EPISODE – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and his team rush to Markovia to rescue Lynn (Christine Adams), who has even more problems if she meets Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”), A Metaman on the Markovian side. Nafessa Williams, Anne McClain from China, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also starred. Salim Akil was the director of the episode of Charles D. Holland & Asheleigh O. Conley (# 313). Original flight date 2/10/2020.

Overall, this episode feels like it is the basis for some other great things – and it will also increase the sense of danger and foreboding.

What do you want to see when it comes to Black Lightning Season 3, Episode 13?

Are you happy to see Wayne Brady on the show? Share this now in the comments and learn about more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: The CW.)

