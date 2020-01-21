advertisement

What’s in the third season of Black Lightning episode 11? Next week’s new episode will drive up stakes. After all, it’s not just Jennifer targeting herself – both Anissa and Jennifer will also be in pain. ASA crosshairs are everywhere, and we’ll see how they deal with this situation. We hope for a lot of drama, but also for a few things that we won’t see coming.

Of course, we should note that some of the things that will surprise you will be courtesy of Lynn. Your actions in this episode could have ramifications – huge ramifications. Things could turn around in this upcoming story for a variety of reasons.

Below, CarterMatt offers the full roundup of Black Lightning season 3, episode 11, with more news on upcoming topics:

THE HUNT – Jefferson (Cress Williams), Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) discover that the ASA is now hunting the entire Pierce family. Meanwhile Lynn (Christine Adams) does the unthinkable. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, Damon Gupton, James Remar, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also starred. Tasha Smith directed the episode of Lamont Magee (# 311). Original flight date 27/01/2020.

There is another thing that is inevitably affecting this story right now – the news that we will lose Damon Gupton sometime this season. He confirmed his exit from social media and said that it was not his choice. Still, the show will go on and we already know that it will be. After all, there is a renewal of the fourth season.

So what additional surprises could be in the works? Although Black Lightning was farther from the rest of Arrowverse than other shows, we wonder if the infinite earth crisis will have a long-term impact on Jefferson.

