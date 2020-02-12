advertisement

Editor's Note: This story originally ran on September 15, 2004.

She stands alone, bathed in a sunlit light, her eyes are directed to the sky, her hands are gently folded in front of her pink satin dress. Her hair is cut like a flapper, short and perky, and her face has the rounded innocence of a cherub.

Her name is Ruby and she sings a song for God.

For dozens of years, visitors have romped around the Norton Museum of Art to marvel at the famous Gauguin or Picassos or O’Keeffes when they stop at a simple oil portrait by James Chapin titled Ruby Green Singing.

And just like that, they fall in love.

Ruby may be the most popular portrait in the West Palm Beach Museum. It is a real crowd puller. Adults love them. Children love them. A visitor came from New York recently because her mother and father met 40 years ago in front of the painting.

Norton curator Jonathan Stuhlman still remembers his predecessor’s friendly advice: Whatever you do, never take a picture of Ruby.

“It’s a very beautiful, very soulful painting,” says Stuhlman, who curates the American art collection. “It touches people’s hearts.”

And not just patrons of Norton. Enter “Ruby Green Singing” online and you will find prints of your picture for sale on more than 20 websites. Her famous fans ranged from poets Robert Frost and Maya Angelou to singer Rickie Lee Jones.

Ruby’s picture adorns school books. She illustrated the content of a medical journal. Two years ago, students in Berkeley, California disguised themselves as “living masterpieces” for an art festival. There were Goya, Degas, Renoir, Monet – and Ruby.

Horace Boyer, a retired professor of African American music at the University of Massachusetts, remembers Ruby’s prints on the walls of black colleague houses in the 1970s. It was more than just a picture; It was a symbol of pride and spirituality.

“There was something that appealed to me when I saw her,” says Boyer. “This woman was in communion with God. There is so much peace, there is so much security, there is so much satisfaction on her face. I have seen that Mahalia Jackson has something like that inside.”

But who was Ruby Green? What did she sing that made her feel that way?

And what happened to her?

***

The Ruby story begins with a correction.

Her last name is Greene. Throughout her life it was misspelled in books, newspapers, and even on her portrait in Norton.

Ruby Greene’s career spanning six decades offers a fascinating insight into art, music and African American history in the 20th century.

Far from a big star, she encountered some of the most important cultural eras and personalities of the century: the Harlem Renaissance and the great black choirs of the 1920s, the American classic Virgil Thomson, and the British Noel Coward.

She worked with the African American music pioneers Hall Johnson, Eva Jessye and the Fisk Jubilee Singers. She shared a stage with Leontyne Price, James Earl Jones, William Warfield, Lena Horne and Broadway legends Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne. She recorded for RCA, performed in concerts, sang on the radio, played in a soap opera and even made a commercial for toothpaste.

And of course posed for a breathtaking painting.

“It is certainly one of the many that have not been mentioned in the story,” notes James V. Hatch, an educator and author for black culture.

Part of her background is still blurred, even for family members. But her story shouldn’t be forgotten.

Ruby Mae Greene was born on July 28, 1909 in Savannah, Georgia, the eldest child of Edward and Amanda Greene. She had six siblings, including a brother who died early. Her early family life was not easy, according to her nephew Harry M. Gould Jr., a former reporter who listened to her stories closely and loved Aunt Ruby like “a second mother.”

Ruby’s parents divorced at a young age, and her mother temporarily moved the children to Charleston, S.C. In 1916, they moved to Harlem, probably part of the historic North African migration, to look for better jobs and opportunities.

Amanda Greene was a housewife who cleaned and looked after houses. The times were tough. “She struggled to make ends meet,” says Gould.

Poverty forced her to make a heartbreaking decision: for five years, she took Ruby and her sisters Julia and Edrena to the orphanage for merciful Samaritans in nearby Newark, New Jersey.

But there, separated from half her family, Ruby found her future.

Gould says she met a music teacher at the orphanage and learned to develop her voice and play the piano. When she left the house at 14, her distinctive singing was immediately perceived in the narrow circle of black churches in Harlem. It was an alto voice, the lowest register of female voices, a kind of vocal style popularized by the famous Marian Anderson.

Ruby became the youngest alto soloist at St. Mark’s Church in Harlem and was soon sought after by other churches. Ruby was taught by her mother and was deeply religious from an early age.

“She had a very specific moral attitude,” says Gould. “She was a sincere and narrow girl. She was not a party girl. She was raised by the scriptures in a strict, traditional black church.”

1928, the year her life changed forever, was Ruby 19. The stock market was a year before the collapse. The cultural party known as the Harlem Renaissance was still on the move. Ruby was a member of Hall Johnson Choir, a spiritual group led by a pioneering black violinist and Broadway musician who had moved north from Georgia like the Greenes.

One day an emerging New Jersey painter saw Johnson and his choir perform. He was impressed and called her “maybe the best group of spiritual singers we have”.

He was the man who would make Ruby famous.

***

James Ormsbee Chapin first achieved fame when he illustrated a book of poems by his friend Robert Frost. In the course of his career, he became known for so-called regionalist scenes of landscapes and rural life. Grant Wood (from American Gothic) praised Chapin’s work as “among the best things in American art, strong and solid like boulders”.

Chapin Frost and Katharine Hepburn painted over the years. In the 1950s he painted the artist Edward Hopper for the cover of Time and the presidential card by Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon.

Chapin also liked to paint black Americans – actress Ethel Waters also belonged to later topics – and he was quoted as saying that Ruby’s picture should represent “the beauty of Negro music and negroes”.

Gould thinks Chapin, in his early 40s, met Ruby in a church. “He asked who she was and asked Ruby if she would mind making her portrait,” he says.

Ruby spoke little about the creation of the painting. (Chapin’s family and representatives also have no information.) So many exciting questions must remain unanswered: where was it painted? How long did it take? How did Chapin capture this spiritual pose? What did she sing?

It is not even known whether she saw the finished product in person.

In later years she never made a fuss about it. “She would say, ‘This portrait was made by me when I was 19 years old,'” recalls Gould. “I was impressed. But she wasn’t the type of woman who boasted to herself.”

In October 1930, at the age of 21, Ruby moved to the Institute of Musical Art, later known as the famous Juilliard School of Music, in New York City. Records show that she had a high school diploma upon entry and received a singing diploma on June 2, 1933.

While Ruby was preparing for Juilliard, her portrait made waves in the New York art scene. In 1928, the painting went to New York Chapin dealer Frank Rehn, who quickly sold it to Paul Sachs, director of the Fogg Art Museum in Harvard, to preserve his personal collection.

Sachs allowed it to be shown in several shows where New York Times art critic Edward Alden Jewell admired it and said it was “poignantly simple.” In Chicago, a steel manager and aspiring art collector named Ralph Norton also admired Ruby, but the picture had vanished from the market.

Fortunately, Norton didn’t like Ruby: Sachs’ wife.

As Chapin later explained to Norton, “Mrs. Sachs had a violent aversion to Ruby and did not allow her to enter the house.” Rehn bought the portrait “gladly” from Sachs and sold it to Norton in 1930.

And from 1930 to 1953, when Norton donated it to the West Palm Beach Museum, which he opened in 1941, Ruby’s picture was no longer in circulation. But not to be underestimated. Norton “obviously liked it because some of his pictures had come to the museum much earlier,” says curator Stuhlman.

***

After Juilliard, Ruby worked on another groundbreaking. Eva Jessye came from Kansas and toppled the barriers of being both black and female to found the internationally acclaimed Eva Jessye Choir. Like Hall Johnson, she eventually expanded to radio, stage and film, from King Vidor’s classic film Hallelujah to the original Broadway production by Porgy and Bess.

Pittsburg State University in Kansas, which contains some of Jessye’s work, shows a fascinating picture from 1938. It shows Ruby, who was identified as a Jessye choir member, and Lenore Gershwin, the wife of Porgy writer Ira Gershwin, in flowing clothes sitting on a lawn and chatting.

However, it is controversial whether Jessye brought Ruby into the cast, which the author Eileen Southern together with Porgy described as one of the “milestones in the history of black music” – the Broadway opera Four Saints in three acts from 1934.

Four Saints broke all operatic rules with brilliant American melodies by Virgil Thomson and a libretto by the author Gertrude Stein, who lives abroad. Today it is considered a classic. It was typical for stone that there was not much to tell – it is about the everyday life of two saints from Spain from the 16th century. It is so avant-garde that even the stage directions are sung. Southern in her book The History of Black Musicians quotes an expert as “an illogical landscape of words and music”.

“But the biggest shock of all,” added Southern, “was the idea that a purely black cast should perform an opera about European saints.”

Ruby is listed by Southern as in the cast of the series, although Anthony Tommasini, author of a definitive biography of Thomson, says that this was not the case. Betty Allen, the famous mezzo-soprano and colleague from Thomson, said in an interview in New York that she believed Greene was part of the 1934 ensemble, but not the main actor.

(In 1947, Ruby definitely sang one of the leading roles – St. Teresa II – in a Four Saints recording by Thomas Toms on RCA. When it was reissued on CD in 1996, a reviewer from Amazon.com remarked: “The all-black representation is excellent, especially an alto named Ruby Greene. “)

Gould has never heard of his aunt’s connection to Four Saints, and it is not in a later résumé of her.

In fact, she told Gould that her “big break” in the 1930s came from British writer and performer Noel Coward.

Ruby’s small role in Coward’s Set To Music from 1939 is considered extremely scandalous today. The Sketch-and-Music Show was seen with Beatrice Lillie and was known for introducing Coward’s famous song “I’m Been To A Marvelous Party”.

Ruby was cast to make the comic easier: one of three black women standing on stage in the “dainty” dresses of white debutantes.

“What Noel Coward did was make the white audience laugh,” says Gould. But Ruby didn’t care about the role politics of the role later either, her nephew says. “She talked about it lovingly until her last day. She was eternally grateful.”

***

The 1940s. That was the decade Ruby didn’t like to talk about. There were highs personally, lows professionally.

The good news: she got married.

Ruby Greene met Stephen “Dutch” Aspinall in 1929 when both consultants were in a warehouse in New York. Ruby was elegant, Dutch wrinkled. Ruby was very religious, the Dutch not so much. But they were both awkward when it came to getting things right, being fast, and being right.

Aspinall must have really loved Ruby because they didn’t get married until 1942.

“Nobody could sweep Ruby off their feet,” recalls Gould. “She rejected him for 13 years.”

One of the reasons for Ruby’s excitement was her career. “She was also suspicious of men and their motives,” explains Gould.

Aspinall got through somehow, and maybe it didn’t hurt that it was just after Pearl Harbor and he was on his way to the Pacific. Gould speculates that Ruby was one of many war brides.

Still, it was a love affair that lasted more than 30 years. Ruby and Dutch rented the second floor of a row house in a Bronx workers’ area, he became an administrator in a juvenile detention center, and they lived happily without children, even though they were close to Gould and his sister Beverly.

When Ruby wasn’t working, she stayed at home, played the piano and sang her beloved hymns. And Dutch seems unusually enlightened. At that time it was not every husband who let his wife get away with a few gypsies from the show business.

“What she always said that she loved her husband was that he would allow her to do whatever she wanted,” says Gould.

But she felt professionally disabled in the 40s.

According to Gould, she mainly performed with the Fisk Jubilee Singers, the world-famous black choral group founded at Fisk University in Tennessee in the late 19th century. The Fisk Singers were the first to bring spiritual and slave songs to the American and European audience without a hint of minstrel acts. A program with the singers from 1945 shows Ruby how he knows everything from Strauss to the old spiritual nobody what I see.

She also made the Four Saints recording and starred as Lynn Fontanne’s maid in the Broadway comedy The Pirate for six months. But she was frustrated with the lack of permanent jobs. And efforts to strengthen her voice failed.

“She had trouble finding work,” says Gould. “She complained that she was the victim of a number of bad voice teachers. She felt that her potential was being restricted.”

Did the breed hold them back? “As an African American woman, I think she was aware that she didn’t have the opportunities that white actresses had,” says Gould. But as she grew older, she thought about it: “She refused to complain or be bitter. Who knows what she really thought when she was at Uncle Dutch’s home. We always wondered about that.”

***

Ruby recovered in the 1950s. From 1951 to ’55 she reached a climax child in Porgy and Bess, the famous George Gershwin DuBose Heyward Ira Gershwin folk opera about the residents of Catfish Row in Charleston, the city in which she lived for a short time ,

Ruby appeared as an ensemble member in the musical’s nearly one-year appearance on Broadway in 1953. Cab Calloway played Sportin ‘Life and a young Leontyne Price was Bess. Eva Jessye was the choir director.

More importantly, Ruby toured Africa, Europe and South America with the show, including his debut as the first American opera at the renowned Italian Scala in Milan. The show was a blast. There were 21 curtain calls in Vienna. In Berlin the applause lasted half an hour.

Under the cast was a young singer and dancer named Maya Angelou, who was not yet the famous poet and author of I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings.

In an interview from New York last week, Angelou fondly remembered Ruby’s strong religious beliefs and his “beautiful” voice. “She had a wonderful sense of humor,” says Angelou. But “she didn’t appreciate the rudeness of people and wouldn’t stand for any kind of vulgarity. Her face would show you that in a second.”

In her memoir Singin ‘and Swingin’ and Gettin ‘Merry Like Christmas, Angelou described Ruby as one of those “quiet, selfless women who looked and acted like pillars of a religious order rather than singing as members of an extravagant opera group.”

Ruby could have been proud of this description. While she loved her art, she wasn’t too interested in some of her fellow artists.

“Without naming names, she generally didn’t appreciate the morale (fiber) of people in show business,” says Gould. “She saw show business as a bastion of parties and carousels.”

But she loved performing and traveling and Porgy was her ticket to the world. Only one problem: she didn’t want to fly. In her memoirs, Angelou describes how she sits next to Ruby on a flight. “When the plane took off, she grabbed the seat arms, tensed her body, and lifted the carrier safely by will alone.”

When Angelou sang in the exclusive Mars Club in Paris in 1955, Ruby, who didn’t usually visit nightclubs, came to support her. “What told me she was interested. Imagine my surprise when she knew that everything she was going to order was a Coca-Cola,” Angelou says with a small laugh.

A decade later, Angelou saw Ruby again. She happened to buy a striking print of a young singing girl. “I loved it without knowing who it was. When I read it, it was Ruby Green Singing, it just impressed me. It was it. Spiritually great.”

On the day of the interview, her copy of Ruby’s picture had just arrived at Angelou’s new brownstone in Harlem. It is part of their “serious art collection”, which also includes the original works by Romare Bearden and Jacob Lawrence.

***

Another poet was equally impressed with Ruby.

In October 1958, Robert Frost was the country’s advisor on poetry (the forerunner of Poet Laureate). He needed, as the New York Times put it, “a discriminatory atmosphere in his federal office”. To this end, Frost wanted four paintings – by Winslow Homer, Thomas Eakin, Andrew Wyeth and James Chapin.

He didn’t know the title of Chapin’s work; he described it as “his negress, this singing girl”.

Unfortunately, Ruby was busy hanging out in West Palm Beach.

In the 1960s, Ruby dealt with porgy in America and Israel. She has toured Kiss Me, Kate and Showboat.

Between 1968 and 1970 she played a small role in the Broadway play The Great White Hope with James Earl Jones and Jane Alexander.

Gould remembers this role the only time he saw her on stage, among a group of women who scolded Jones’ boxing character.

She had short runs in a musical and an operetta in the early 1970s. Sometime in the 1970s, or maybe earlier, she was a guest on As The World Turns and made a commercial for Gleem toothpaste. But Ruby’s career came to an end.

She finally retired in 1974, a year after her beloved husband, the man she called “my Steve”, died. She moved to an apartment on the 14th floor in the sprawling co-op town of the Bronx, overlooking Long Island Sound. Their walls were covered with souvenirs of their showbiz years.

A year later, the man who painted her portrait, James Chapin, died in Toronto at the age of 88. In contrast to the Vietnam War, he moved to Canada in 1968. While Ruby’s portrait is considered an icon, Chapin’s other work seems to be wrongly overlooked.

“This is the story of hundreds and hundreds of well-trained artists who have worked in a realistic style,” explains Woodstock, N.Y., art dealer James Cox, who represents Chapin’s estate. “After World War II, the art world shunned them. If you weren’t ‘isms’ – abstract expressionism, etc. – forget it. You were outside.” Today Chapin is perhaps best known to the boomer generations as the grandfather of the late pop folk singer Harry Chapin (Cat’s In The Cradle).

In her retirement years, Ruby became a pious Jehovah’s Witness. She met her “constant companion” Mary J. Johnson, a neighbor in Co-Op City, in a kingdom hall over 20 years ago. They went to church two days a week and Mary drove them to Jehovah’s great events at Yankee Stadium, where they sat in the stands and sang hymns before the main services began.

Ruby would remember the stars she knew, but it was never boastful, never selfish.

“She has always kept her sense of dignity,” says Johnson. “She was gracious. I liked her outlook on life. I think of her all the time.”

Around the same time that Ruby Johnson met, Gould went to a frame shop in Philadelphia and found a reproduction of Ruby’s portrait on the wall. “I dropped my jaw,” he says.

Throughout the years Ruby never had a copy of it, just a frayed picture from a newspaper clipping. So her nephew and niece bought it on the spot and framed it for her birthday present. Ruby proudly hung it in her apartment under a light.

Ruby was at Einstein Hospital in the Bronx three years ago and was recovering from breast cancer surgery. Gould entered a picture gallery on the floor where her aunt lived, and there was another edition of Ruby that sang.

“I said to one of the nurses: ‘I bet you won’t believe that the woman in this picture is the same woman sitting in this wheelchair.’ They were all stunned. She (Ruby) said, “Yes, I am.” “

On September 10, 2001, one day before the planes reached New York, Gould moved his increasingly frail aunt to a retirement home in Philadelphia, where he worked as a systems analyst for Philadelphia Newspapers Inc.

Mary Johnson visited her a few months later, just before Christmas. Ruby couldn’t sing anymore, so Mary sang to her.

Nine days later, on December 31, Ruby Mae Greene Aspinall died of cancer at the age of 92. After a funeral service in the Bronx, attended by many of her Jehovah’s Witnesses, she was buried next to her husband at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York.

And in death, as in life, her name was misspelled on her tombstone. But Gould says that she always had an eye on more important things.

“She loved her life, she loved her family, she was extremely proud of it. She said she had a wonderful life and hadn’t exchanged it for anything. It was a mantra for her,” says Gould, who still misses his life Aunt Ruby, just like her friend Mary.

Gould’s wife Sandra remembers how important Ruby has been in her last years. “Already at the age of 90, 91 she was sitting at the piano and entertaining us. She always said: ‘Ah, life, it is very interesting.’ “

Ruby never saw Ruby Green sing in the Norton. But maybe she likes what happens there almost every day.

Schoolchildren and adults crowd around their portrait or sit at their feet in a circle. At the insistence of the tour guides, they cast out words like religious and beautiful and edifying to describe the effect of Chapin’s moving creation.

Which song did Ruby sing in 1928? We will never know. But she had a favorite anthem that her friends and family had often heard.

It was sung at her funeral. It is anthem No. 15 in Mary Johnson’s Jehovah’s song book and seems to be perfectly written for a woman who lived in both the show business and the Lord’s houses:

Sadness has passed. Peace at last! Life without tears and pain.

Sing with joy. You too can play a role.

Live for the day you say: Finally life without end!

Melanie Mena, a researcher at the Palm Beach Post, and Krista Pegnetter, former employees, Sharon McDaniel and Charles Passy, ​​contributed to this story.

