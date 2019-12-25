advertisement

Is it a Christmas miracle? Or does Amazon simply decide to save the best for the past year? Whatever you want to call it, it comes down to the fact that Amazon has just brought back two great Cyber ​​Week deals and we have definitely not seen this coming. First, the $ 300 iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum cleaner is back to just $ 199.99 and it was the best-selling Roomba on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. How can it not … it’s a Roomba for less than $ 200! In addition, the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum cleaner from $ 650 is back at $ 449, which is an incredible value in all respects. These deals will probably both be completed soon, so don’t miss out!

Roomba 675

Capacity 0.6 liter 0.3-phase cleaning system removes dirt, dust and hair from hard floors and carpet, makes it up and sucks it up

Dual multi-surface brushes work together to collect dust, dirt and large debris; The Auto Adjust cleaning head automatically adjusts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors

Patented dirt detection sensors warn Roomba to work harder in concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic areas in your home

Full range of sensors navigates intelligently through the robot under and around objects and under furniture to thoroughly clean your floors

Edge Sweeping Brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to wipe dirt away from edges and corners

Connect and schedule anywhere; Use Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands to arrange cleaning; Use the iRobot HOME app to plan and monitor cleaning sessions

Operates up to 90 minutes before it is automatically connected and charged

Roomba Essentials Wi-Fi connected, smart navigation, Auto Adjust cleaning head, works on carpets and hard floors

Contents of the box: 1 Roomba 675 robot vacuum cleaner with WiFi connectivity, 1 home base charging station, 1 North American cord, extra filter, user manual, documentation package

iRobot does not certify the quality or authenticity of products purchased from unauthorized resellers on Amazon and does not cover claims, offer any service or offer replacements for products purchased from these sellers.

iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum cleaner

Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5x the air force for improved pick-up performance. (In comparison with Roomba 600 series)

Intelligent cards and cleans a whole level of your house. Patented iAdapt 2.0 technology with vSLAM navigation actively records thousands of precise measurements per millisecond to optimize coverage.

Ideal for houses with pets. Premium 3-stage cleaning system cleans the dirt and hair of pets you see and the allergens and dust you don’t see.

Unique double rubber brushes with multiple surfaces adapt and bend to maintain constant contact with carpets and hard floors.

High efficiency filter collects 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles of only 10 microns.

Automatically recharges when needed and then continues cleaning – until the job is completed.

Customize and determine how you clean with the iRobot HOME app, Alexa or the Google Assistant.

