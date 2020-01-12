advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco’s head coach Norman Black remains optimistic and is preparing for the worst after his star center Raymond Almazan left the third game of the Governor’s Cup final and did not return due to a knee injury.

Almazan, a key part of Bolts’ title win, injured his left knee at the 5:55 mark in the first quarter and was taken to the Makati Medical Center for MRI.

Meralco could only do so much to fill the void that Almazan had left and compete against an impressive Barangay Ginebra squad when they fell 92: 84 against the series 2-1.

“We came out of the locker room very flat. We figured out at half-time that we would probably lose Raymond for the rest of the game and possibly for the rest of the series, ”said Black. “So it seemed like the boys were a bit depressed and lacked the energy, the intensity for the third quarter.”

“I don’t know exactly how much the news affected them, but it seemed to hit them in the third quarter.” Ginebra did a good job of jumping on us immediately, using that, and taking control of the game, ”he added.

The 6-foot-7 Almazan averaged 17.5 points and 11 rebounds in the first two games of the series, and its absence was felt strongly when the Gin Kings made big contributions from their great husband Japeth Aguilar.

“Our biggest concern, of course, is the fact that when Raymond wasn’t there you saw what happened to Japeth, right? He was pretty wild out there on the pitch,” said Black.

“What he did at this conference is the opportunity to measure ourselves against the tall men of the other teams. And without him we would almost have a small hole in the middle. So we just have to try to find a way to camouflage ourselves, or at least try to fix it. “

Aguilar ended the race with 23 points and seven blocks to underpin Justin Brownlee’s overall performance of 24 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

“He’s having an MRI done at Makati Med. Let’s hope that’s not the case, but when I spoke to him halfway through the game, he couldn’t move his leg. And being a former player is not a good thing Sign, ”said Black.

“I will try to be as positive as possible and hopefully he will be fine, but having a swollen knee in the middle of a championship series is not something you can recover from so easily. “

Meralco equalizes on Wednesday in Game 4 at the Araneta Coliseum.

