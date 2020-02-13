The weather remains cold outside and nothing prevents an inevitable Valentine’s Day celebration filled with expectations of chocolate, flowers and the perfect gift. Fortunately, the new Boyz N The Hood 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital HD version has finally arrived. Today, find out the top five reasons why it’s a must for your movie stash.

Reason 1 – This is a classic

There are movies you just have to call classics – no matter the box office sales or the Oscars. Boyz N The Hood is one of the greatest cult classics of the 90s. More than 20 years after its release, the film remains a raw look at society in south-central Los Angeles and sets up a mixture of strong emotions, unforgettable dialogue and a shocking ending that people still talk about today. To make things better, this is finally available in stunning 4K Ultra HD quality giving you the best possible clarity.

Reason 2 – Star-Studded Casting

The distribution is full of iconic and legendary players. From Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Morris Chestnut at Laurence Fishburne, Angela Bassett and Nia Long, there are too many names to mention. A strong, influential and revolutionary black excellence acting from start to finish in superb 4K makes it obvious. Then you add incredible supporting actors like Regina King and Tyra Ferrell make you realize the rarity of having so many incredible talents on the same screen.

Reason 3 – Rotten tomatoes don’t lie

The numbers never lie and with this film being such a legendary film in the early 90s, the fresh 96% certified note of Rotten Tomatoes proves that it is maintained over time and is a work of art. The look at urban America has really raised eyebrows and inspired even more films, but none on this scale.

Reason 4 – Tons of bonus features

If you’re a fan of great bonus content, this collectible comes with tons of incredible perks. There’s a backstage featurette to get you closer to the cast, segment creation, audiotapes of Ice Cube, Angela Bassett, Morris Chestnut and Tyra Ferrell. There are also music video additions, including “Growin ‘Up In The Hood” and “Just Ask Me To” by Tevin Campbell in the bonus section of Blu-ray.

Reason 5 – Remember the legend John Singleton

The fifth reason why it is a must is that it largely respects the legacy of John Singleton. The revolutionary writer / director received Oscar nominations for best director and best screenplay and also became the first African American nominated in the category of best director. To pay tribute, there is a tribute to John Singleton in the 4K Ultra HD section and there is also a comment from the director allowing you to immerse yourself in John’s mind and really see his vision.

