Sundance: Lawrence Michael Levine’s inflammatory deconstruction of modern culture and indie film defies classification and is all the better.

There is indeed a living, occasionally roaring black bear that appears in Lawrence Michael’s razor-sharp “black bear”, but that’s one of the few hard and fast elements of the filmmaker’s sophisticated deconstruction of both the current culture and the presence of the microcosm of indie filmmaking. The fact that the film – the first of Levine’s premiere in Sundance – is programmed in the future-oriented NEXT area of ​​the festival should suggest to the audience that the film is more than the psychosexual drama indicated in its official description. Well, it’s like that, but it’s also so much more.

The most important thing: In a kind of glamorous mountain villa that nobody sees at home, we are first introduced to the flippy filmmaker Allison (Aubrey Plaza), who visits the makeshift artist retreat on the recommendation of a friend. It is run by Gabe (Christopher Abbott) and his pregnant partner Blair (Sarah Gadon) and belongs to them and lives in them. From the beginning, the trio ensures a gripping setup, as the battle lines and alliances are drawn and rescheduled on an unusual day and in a particularly damp night.

This may seem familiar to fans of Levine’s wife Sophia Takal (after all, the film is dedicated to the filmmaker “Black Christmas”, and the duo has worked together for a long time), albeit rotating with an evil, dark comedian. Fans of Takal’s revealing “Always Shine” will reflect Levine’s dejection as Allison and Blair compete (and occasionally agree) in an apparently dizzying competition for Gabe’s affection. While Levine loosens bumps and throats in contemporary culture – some of the most recent features have so cleverly separated both feminism and cave culture with such insight and humor – weak bonds break down.

Levine is gifted with three wonderful players in Abbott, Plaza and Gadon who are already impressive, but then Levine uses a narrative and structural twist that allows them to expand even further. Saying a lot more about the screenplay turning over in the middle of the film would take the audience a real pleasure, but it’s a trick that expands the story and still enables the film, its great ideas and actors dig deeper.

The first half of the film ends with a perfectly planned clash between the trio – Plaza steals the show, even though Abbott and Gadon are outstanding slides – which is repeated over and over in the second act. “Black Bear” leans forward self-reflexively and nervously and trusts that its audience will follow its tortuous and tortuous path. New characters and new dimensions emerge when the film adopts a meta cast that should inspire anyone with an idea of ​​how a film set works.

Perhaps it is this inherent trust that makes Black Bear such a rare pleasure, as Levine does not simply and quickly answer many of his questions, but relies on the film’s unique mood and powerful performances, mood and mood sell sound above everything else. Levine’s structure, which is sold with handwritten title pages that resemble Allison’s own drawings (right?), Finally seems to be asking for something more traditional, a concept that the filmmaker refuses to delve deeper into a segment that is both middle and last Act acts. The film becomes feverish and believable with every turn, a roaring good time that cannot even be overshadowed by the animal that sneaks around outside.

Note: A-

“Black Bear” was premiered in the NEXT section of the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Sales are currently being sought.

