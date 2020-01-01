advertisement

The Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) was one of the first organized police forces in Great Britain or Ireland when it was founded in 1836 after the merger of four provisional forces. At the same time, the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP) was founded. While the RIC was armed, the DMP was not.

The RIC became a predominantly Catholic police force, but its top executives were invariably Protestant. It has been involved several times in the quell of nationalist unrest, particularly during the Fenian uprising of 1867, the last armed uprising in Ireland before the Easter Rising.

advertisement

The reputation of the armed forces varied depending on the extent of the unrest in Ireland at the time. During the land war of 1879-1882, the RIC gained a reputation for brutality. In quieter times, for example in the first decade of the 20th century, the RIC developed into a more conventional police force that dealt with normal policing.

Nevertheless, the role of both police forces as guarantors of British rule in Ireland was rejected by nationalists.

The situation came to a head during the Easter Uprising. The uprising’s first death was DMP Constable James O’Brien of Co Limerick; The second was Constable Michael Lahiff from Co Clare.

The worst fatalities for the police during Easter week were the eight RIC men who were killed during the Battle of Ashbourne in Co Meath, the largest outside of Dublin during the uprising.

It was worse to follow for the RIC during the War of Independence. The opening event of the War of Independence was the Soloheadbeg ambush, in which two RIC men, Constable James McDonnell and Constable Patrick O’Connell, were shot while escorting a load of Gelignit to a quarry in Co Tipperary.

The shootout was largely condemned in nationalist circles. Both men were considered respected members of the local community. McDonnell was an Irish speaker from Co Mayo and a widower with six children. O’Connell came from Co Cork.

Nevertheless, the Irish volunteer newspaper An tÓglach stated ten days after the shooting that each volunteer had a duty “to use all legitimate methods of warfare against the soldiers and police officers of the English usurper and to kill them if necessary to counter their resistance overcome ”.

boycott

In April, Dáil Éireann declared a boycott of the police. In January 1920, the GHQ granted permission to burn down the RIC barracks.

Hundreds were across the country and many of the troops were in an insidious position to raise arms against those who fought for Irish independence.

In maintaining British rule, they contradicted the majority of the Irish public at the time.

Thousands of RIC and DMP men quit their jobs. Many were Catholic nationalists who had come together at a time when the opportunities were limited and a career as a police officer at that time offered a degree of job security.

In response, the British sent the Black and Tans and Auxiliaries to strengthen the RIC’s role in the ungrateful task of maintaining British rule in Ireland.

Since the Black and Tans and the Auxiliaries were made provisional police officers, the reputation of the RIC was permanently weakened by many of the atrocities committed by the Crown Forces during the War of Independence.

The DMP was also targeted by the IRA during the War of Independence, and seven members of its intelligence wing, the notorious G division, were murdered.

Both police forces were dismantled in 1922 after the contract was signed, and so far no Irish government has considered it appropriate to honor those who have served in either the RIC or the DMP.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan’s decision to honor both forces at an event at Dublin Castle on January 17 is controversial, but is in line with the government’s stated desire to remind everyone who died during the Revolutionary Period.

Thousands of families in Ireland have a direct connection to both the RIC and the DMP because their relatives have served in them.

Mr. Flanagan claims that the vast majority of the DMP and RIC were decent men who did a job that all policemen were doing and should remember.

After being the first government minister to attend a service commemorating those who died with these powers, he told the Irish Times:

“These are difficult and sensitive issues. We can no longer ignore them or be biased. I think I have a duty as Justice Minister to police officers. “

advertisement