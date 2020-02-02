advertisement

Other names will be added to the list of rumored members of the Justice Society in the upcoming Black Adam film.

Cosmic Book News (CBN) says that the rumor that the original versions of The Flash and Green Lantern are in the JSA has “gone live”.

They won’t be the Barry Allen and Hal Jordan most people are familiar with. Instead, we’re treated to the 1940s incarnations of Jay Garrick and Alan Scott, so the rumor goes.

Garrick and Scott were used for a time before DC reprinted the characters in the 1950s. They were later brought back as residents of Earth-2. Readers will remember that Scott has grown gay in recent years.

An earlier publication posted it on the internet, saying that the Golden Age team, the Justice Society of America, with Hawkman, Isis, Hawkgirl, Dr.

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson confirmed: “JSA. We will introduce you to the world on JSA ”, on iO9 in November.

CBN hasn’t said what age group Warner Bros. is looking for in Garrick or Scott, but we know from the Hawkgirl News that they’re looking for actors between 20 and 30 and over 40 for the others.

Stargirl has already appeared on Smallville with Fate, Hawkman and the JSA. She gets her own show on DC Universe and The CW separately from the film continuity.

Hawkgirl was a recurring character in The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, in which the JSA also appeared.

The Barry Allen Flash still gets its own film with Ezra Miller and directed by Andy Muschietti.

A Green Lantern show based on Hal Jordan’s supporting characters and the Corps is on its way to HBO Max with possibly another series in the CW after John Diggle (David Ramsey) received a bright green box in Arrow’s finale.

Black Adam is expected to release on December 22, 2021 and will be shot this summer.

Comment on your thoughts on Black Adam and Flash and Green Lantern in the film’s Justice Society.

