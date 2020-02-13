Plans have been put in place for a gypsy site in a village conservation area – just weeks after the withdrawal of a previous request.

The plot, off Sycamore Street Blaby, is adjacent to Bouskell Park and is close to the historic Blaby Hall, which is currently undergoing major renovations.

The applicant, Martin McDonagh, requests permission to set up two sites, each with space for a mobile home, a touring caravan and a living room.

The application was posted on the Blaby District Council website today.

Mr. McDonagh is applying for a building permit for permanent daytime buildings “to meet a recognized need for such facilities in the region to facilitate a gypsy lifestyle”.

A letter submitted with the request states: “Please note with regard to the decision that there will be children living on the site and as such, any decision made by the board should be made taking into account the interest higher children on site.

“There is an explicit requirement to treat the needs of children on site as a primary consideration.”

A similar application was filed last year, requesting authorization for three locations with living rooms.

Over 800 people commented on the plans, with only one supporting the program.

Read more

Latest planning news

Some 300 people also organized a public meeting on the previous plans.

The planning declaration also deals with an execution notice which was placed on the site after the protected trees were removed without prior authorization.

Landowner Arthur Oliver McDonagh has been advised that he has until January 31, 2020 to plant the trees.

The agent’s statement states: “The applicant intends to plant trees in accordance with the tree replacement notice of June 7, 2019.

“The application suggests that all the necessary trees be planted, but the positions of one of these trees are slightly moved to accommodate development.

“The proposal includes a mobile home, a touring caravan and a day room per location. The living rooms are positioned so that they are outside the tree root protection areas.

“The living rooms have been designed to be finished with high quality materials in harmony with the surrounding residential properties.”

The claimant’s agent, the Green Planning Studio website, brags that the company specializes in requests “in development constraint areas” such as conservation areas.

He states: “Green Planning Studio is a consulting firm specializing in planning and specializing in obtaining building permits in areas of development constraints such as the countryside, the green belt and areas of exceptional natural beauty .

“By providing a full service, we believe that Green Planning Studio provides an unparalleled service to help your development gain approval.”

To see the application, visit www.blaby.gov.uk and visit the planning section, ref: 20/0140 / FUL.

.