The bishop of Dunkeld warned that a proposal to remove voting rights from church representatives on the Dundee education committee would be seen as the first step in eliminating Catholic schools.

Yesterday, a letter from Stephen Robson was read to all of the Catholic masses in Dundee against a proposal that would see the power to influence education decisions taken from church leaders, unions and teachers.

The Child and Family Services Committee currently has eight additional members who are not elected councilors, five of whom may vote on certain educational matters.

Independent counselor Gregor Murray, who was responsible for child and family services in the administration of the SNP before retiring last year and quitting the party for “institutional transphobia,” tabled a point to withdraw these powers.

The northeast counselor accused the church of using its power and influence to “spread its transphobia across the city” and insisted on why religious engagement in democratic processes should be limited.

Bishop Robson urged concerned worshipers to urgently contact their advisers regarding Gregor Murray’s motion after church insisted that his presence on the committee helped prevent the “unintended consequences” of the changes educational policy.

He said, “Church members on education committees legitimately represent the interests of parents from all religious backgrounds who want their children to be educated in accordance with their faith.

“It would be to the detriment of education in Dundee if religious representatives were denied the right to vote.”

Archbishop Robson said that Catholic representatives on Dundee City Council “often act to protect the interests of Catholic schools”.

He added: “It would be naive to think that this motion is seen as something else, in the minds of some in our city, as a first step to completely abolish Catholic schools.”

Gregor Murray previously mentioned the hope that other Scottish local authorities would follow suit if Dundee decided to withdraw voting rights from unelected representatives.

“The fact that the church has such influence and power to spread its transphobia across the city is one of the reasons why I think their power within our democratic structures should be limited,” said the adviser.

“I agree with the bishop, however, that the public should let their counselors know what they think of the involvement of religions in our education system.”

Council chief John Alexander and current child and family services chief Stewart Hunter have pledged to vote against the motion tonight.

Labor group leader Kevin Keenan also said his group would vote against the motion.

Alexander said on social media on Friday that “Stewart Hunter and I have met and spoken to officials this evening to confirm that we do not support the motion and will be voting against it.”

It is understood that Mr. Alexander and Mr. Hunter were contacted by the Dundee City Council Labor Group on Friday afternoon when he called on the SNP group to join them in rejecting the motion.

The proposal also received opposition from the Church of Scotland, the secretary of the HIA branch, David Baxter and a number of other advisers.

