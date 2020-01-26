advertisement

NTUNGAMO – Rt. The Rev. Nathan Ahimbisibwe, bishop of the Diocese of South Ankole, issued a warning on Saturday about the dangers of disinformation in the Internet age.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe in his homily noted that a lot of information is more powerful for nation building, but it can also be used to destroy the nation at the same time.

He asked reporters to refrain from reporting false and malicious stories to make them more relevant to communities – saying that information is power.

Archbishop Ahimbisibwe made remarks Saturday in his sermon on the holy marriage of Perez, popular journalist from western Uganda Atucungwire Rumanzi and his wife Claire Ankwasa at St Mathew Cathedral in Kyamate Ntungamo.

He congratulated Rumanzi who works with Nation Media Group for his contribution to the development of the country thanks to his writing skills to inform society.

Archbishop Ahimbisibwe urged the married couple to remain faithful until death leaves them in order to have a happy marriage.

He asked Rumanzi and Ankwasa to stick to their marriage vows which they exchanged before God.

The popular journalist and his wife also baptized their two children Margret Pungushe Rubatemba and Taepodongo KabalegaTucungur’Ensiyeitu Etafa before welcoming their visitors to the Home to Home Tourist Hotel Kyahweire Ntungamo Municipality.

Former Ntungamo district MP, the Honorable Naome Kabasharira, one of God’s parents, praised Rumanzi for his principles and a journalist of noble character.

Hon. Kabasharira called on the newly married couple to cooperate and respect each other if they want to build a good family.

Rumanzi thanked everyone who generously contributed to the success of their marriage, in particular the media brotherhood that shaped his career.

The wedding drew journalists, members of the Corporate club Uganda and members of the Lions club in and around the southwest region.

