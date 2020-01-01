advertisement

A heavenly opportunity awaits you with the upcoming sale of the historic Birregurra Unifying Church building and the neighboring mansion.

The red brick church, built around 1908, is auctioned off as part of a 6069 m² property that offers a picturesque view of the Barwon River.

Andrew Lewis, agent at Colliers International, said the church at 1 Jenner Street and the five-bedroom house at 8 Skene Street were sold as a three-title property.

Mr Lewis said there was considerable scope to develop the large site or build vacation rentals to take advantage of the river and golf course views while recognizing the attraction of the cultural heritage.

“They don’t use it enough with the church, so it got on the market,” he said.

“It would be suitable for development, it is a beautiful part of Birregurra.

“It actually overlooks the Barwon River, it’s a really pretty place.”

He said the potential of the location had already met with great interest as 10 groups went on a tour for the first time.

Price hopes for the property range from $ 690,000 to $ 755,000.

The church, which is surrounded by manicured gardens and has a simple kitchen, conference rooms, and a main seating area, could be suitable for a remodeling project.

The neighboring brick house offers five bedrooms, a lounge with wood heating, a kitchen with dining area and a double carport.

Both addresses have a municipal zoning and are close to the Birregurra Primary School and the main street.

Mr. Lewis will auction the property on February 8th at 12:00 noon.

