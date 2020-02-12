Birds of Prey fans, annoyed by the film’s poor opening weekend, have launched a trolling campaign against the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog film, hoping to distract some of these viewers from seeing the Suicide Squad spin-off.

The tactic of these Birds of Prey fans was to tweet false accusations that the Sonic film was offensive or extremely disappointing.

Although Sonic the Hedgehog was released in cinemas on February 14, many users said they saw the film and that their families had seen Birds of Prey much better. They recommended that the audience watch this film instead and use the official hashtags for both films.

Many of these troll tweets, some of which were copied and pasted between different users, claimed that the film used “homophobic arcs” and was “boring, boring, and lifeless”.

I took my husband and two sons to visit #SonicMovie and was horrified to hear homophobic insults used throughout the film! Fortunately, #BirdsOfPrey was seen in the next room and my family had a much better experience!

– 𝐔𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 (@jalopysmog) February 10, 2020

– Florence Pugh’s wired student (@ sk1nnysp1ce) February 10, 2020

– Blind Rights Activist (@sjwiftiee) February 10, 2020

#SonicMovie was boring, boring and lifeless. The bad CGI was distracting. The jokes didn’t land, especially with the villain, and the whole plot is very clichéd. I am really disappointed. I’ll take my boys with me to see #BirdsOfPrey. You are very excited and so am I!

– Ms. Googoo saw bop (@korianduhrs) February 10, 2020

I visited #SonicMovie and I’m not sure which was faster, Sonic or the audience went. From its miserable design to the jokes that didn’t land, I asked for a refund and went instead to #BirdsOfPrey, where the room was full of laughter and joy! pic.twitter.com/u9sdc2fLmD

– armaη saw bop (@RESlDENTEVILS) February 10, 2020

YouTuber The Quartering has documented a number of other examples.

In a particularly extreme tweet, a user stated that while she was viewing Sonic the Hedgehog, she had “become a victim of a terrible hate crime”:

I was the victim of a terrible hate crime when I saw #SonicMovie in the theater, where these white men called me a fagot and spat on me. When I visited #BirdsOfPrey, I felt safe going to the cinema again.

– Harley Quinn’s gay best friend (@cancertingz) February 10, 2020

Some Birds of Prey fans have since tried to claim that their tweets were just jokes, alluding to the exaggerated nature of their content.

However, according to Poe’s law, these claims become questionable: “Without a winking smiley or any other obvious representation of humor, it is impossible to create a parody of fundamentalism that someone does not confuse with reality.”

