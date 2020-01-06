advertisement

Margot Robbie is the star of the Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) and producer. Robbie was particularly interested in shaping the future of Harley Quinn on the canvas.

Variety met both Robbie and writer Christina Hodson for a long conversation. Hodson revealed how closely the two had worked together during the writing phase:

“I was at the keyboard; She made stories. In this sense it is remarkable. I certainly don’t know of any other actors like her who would do that. “

advertisement

See also: James Gunn confirms that Harley Quinn’s costume will look different in the suicide squad

For those who don’t know, story cards are a preliminary tool that scriptwriters use to determine the time, location, and first action of a scene before writing. Story cards usually consist of only a few lines on a three-by-five card or in a specific section of Celtx or Final Draft.

Not much, it’s still an essential part of the process for a typical Hollywood script writer. Margot Robbie is not recognized as a writer, but as the inventor of BOP history years ago. It has been practical ever since.

Robbie often has to be instructed to stop because she is involved in every step. As her husband Tom Ackerley put it: “She reads every script – we tell her not to look every day,” he said. “In the end, she’s probably doing way too much.”

Robbie and her husband run their LuckyChap Entertainment production company with their two close friends and former roommates Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. This is one of the few groups of friends Robbie is hanging out with, Ackerley said, which motivated her to put together a strong group of women for the BOP film.

Ackerley said:

“She has a group of friends in the UK. She has a group of friends in Australia. She has a group of friends here. You live a fun and lively life. And she said, “I don’t see that on the screen.”

Related: Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey predictions for the long-haul box office unveiled

Christina Hodson added:

“She really wanted to see Harley with friends, Harley in a gang of girls. Harley is such a naturally sociable character. And I think there was only a general longing to see girls together on screen – women who are friends. “

Robbie also had a pretty good say when Cathy Yan got the director’s job. According to Variety, the producers – including Robbie – were commissioned to hire a woman and were convinced of Yan’s attitude to action and color:

“She spoke to the aesthetic palette of how she wanted to shoot action, how she wanted the costume design to reflect the characters’ personalities. It was perfect.”

As for the performance, Robbie admitted that she was inspired by “TED conversations by women with schizophrenia who were also professionals”. She also read Sam Shepard’s play “Fool for Love” and “Immersed in the world of DC Comics. That gave her a wide range with Harley,” she said:

“Harley has this unpredictable nature, which means that she can respond to any situation, which as an actor is just a gift.”

Robbie would respond that she and Hodson have become close friends and are meeting to discuss “comics that we love, various films that we love”.

See also: Is Harley Quinn the New Face of the DC Extended Universe?

Variety also noted that Robbie was filming The Suicide Squad and called it a sequel to David Ayer’s attempt in 2016. James “It’s What It Is” Gunn and his cast could disagree.

The suicide commission won’t be operational until 2021, but Birds of Prey will be out on February 7th. We are nearly there.

(Visited 3 Times, 3 Visits Today)

advertisement