Warner Bros. estimates for Birds of Prey decreased $ 12 million. Now the studio hopes to correct its marketing course.

What happened to “birds of prey”? That’s the question in the cash register forecasters and most likely Warner Bros. executives after the comic tentpole with Margot Robbie had become a blockbuster on its opening weekend. Birds of Prey debuted at $ 33 million, well below the $ 45 million the studio projected. The film’s international gross was not much better at $ 48 million. It cost $ 80 million to produce Birds of Prey, so the film may get a balanced result, but those low box-office numbers are disappointing for a comic book with good reviews and a loved one at the center. And yet you wouldn’t know the latter from the title alone.

Birds of Prey doesn’t mention Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, the breakout side character of Suicide Squad (poorly reviewed, but massive $ 746 million worldwide) in its title, and that seems to have been a misconception by Warner Bros. ‘Part. The film’s official title is technically “Birds of Prey” (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn), but is mostly referred to as “Birds of Prey” (just like “Birdman” as “Birdman” and not “Birdman or” The unexpected virtue of ignorance ”). Robbie’s Harley Quinn took care of all the marketing of the film, but not prioritizing the character in the film’s official title reduced the character’s star power in her own film. Theater chains like AMC and Regal have given the film new titles on their websites to give Harley Quinn priority (the new title is “Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey”). ScreenRant reports that the studio is commissioning cinemas to rework the film, but The Wrap says that the theater chains made this decision alone. IndieWire has asked Warner Bros. for further comment.

Warner Bros. tried to centralize Harley Quinn’s marketing of the film prior to release by using trailers and TV spots for the film using a variation of the line “Harley Quinn in” Birds of Prey “, but the entire” Birds of Prey ” everyone has taken the focus on Harley and Harley alone. Harley was the unexpected star of “Suicide Squad” and the title of her own film “Birds of Prey” reduced the enthusiasm that could arise from a more traditional Harley Quinn standalone film. The strange part is that “Birds of Prey” is just that anyway.

The title “Bird of Prey” indicates an ensemble film, which is primarily a Harley Quinn film. The Birds of Prey heroes Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollet-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) are the main characters for Harley in the story. The script is from Harley’s perspective and the overall tone of the film is designed to reflect the world as Harley Quinn sees it. Why isn’t the film simply called “Harley Quinn”? That’s what theater chains are doing now by prioritizing Harley’s title in the title on movie ticket websites, but Warner Bros should centralize Harley from the start.

“Birds of Prey” can now be seen in cinemas across the country.

