Birds of Prey, the superhero and villain team film starring Margot Robbie, who repeated her role in Suicide Squad as Harley Quinn, earned $ 4 million at the box office in Thursday night’s previews.

“Birds of Prey” is arguably the first big blockbuster of the year and the only big release of the weekend. A strong show for female directors and characters in studio and tentpole films is expected to start with an opening forecast of between $ 55 and $ 60. 60 million.

Although it has done nothing to slow down “Joker”, there is a possibility that the R-rating for “Birds of Prey” at the box office will limit the upward trend. A good comparison is Warner Bros. “Shazam!” Both films also had a similar production budget of around $ 100 million, much less than the $ 175 million budget for Suicide Squad.

Some other compositions for the film include Warner’s “Ocean’s 8” with another female cast. The film opened at $ 41.6 million after it also raised $ 4 million in the summer of 2018. Lucy with Scarlett Johansson, released in July 2014, had a $ 3 million preview and opened at $ 43.8 million, albeit on a much smaller budget of just $ 40 million. And Steven Spielberg’s video game science fiction “Ready Player One” also made a profit of the same order of $ 41.7 million in March 2018 after a launch of $ 3.8 million.

“Birds of Prey” (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) is directed by Cathy Yan and follows Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) a few years after the events of “Suicide Squad” when she breaks up with the Joker and a new life begins , But she has a conflict with a Gotham City criminal named Roman Sionis who is looking for an orphan named Cassandra (Ella Jay Basco) and stole a diamond from him.

Harley then teams up with Cassandra and three other women targeted by Roman – the watchdog and black canary (Winstead and Smollet-Bell) and GCPD detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) – to take down Roman. Chris Messina and Ali Wong also play the leading role in the film Yan directed from a script by Christina Hodson.

“Birds of Prey” has an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but only a 61 score on Metacritic.

