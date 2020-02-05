advertisement

Cathy Yan’s film offers a spiky alternative for fans looking for something more dangerous than her DCEU brothers, but his candy-colored charms can only disguise so much a thin plot.

Everyone hates Harley Quinn. At least this is where Cathy Yan’s ambitious “Birds of Prey” begins: Margot Robbie’s glamorous anti-heroine tries to pick up the pieces after the joker throws them to the curb without them having to build a new life the built-in protection from Gotham’s greatest villain and the struggle to find its place in a world that strives to divide its most brass-rich characters into “good” and “bad”. Yan’s film, written by Christina Hodson, the writer of “Bumblebees”, presents a lively (and very human) new story for Harley Quinn, which leads to a necessary reinvention that gives dimension and depth to one of the most distinctive characters of the DC Expanded Universe ,

But Harley’s eponymous emancipation – the subtitle of the film is the verbose, if honest “And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” – remains of the good (sensational fight scenes, a cast with exciting new heroines, crazy villains) on the mischievous (yet more glitter, embarrassing coincidences) and the bad ones (disjointed plot and a chaotic narrative).

Yan and Hodson first manage to get the boring out of the way: a brisk opening number removes the joker and sees Harley racing through roller derbies, struggling with busty margaritas with other girls and still finding the time to do much treat petty crime. Of course, everyone hates them, including the four women, who will eventually form a loose alliance of the same name with their illegal protagonist. This reluctant support group mainly consists of supporting Harley’s wise leaps and wildest ideas. This is a very girlish endeavor that jeopardizes Harley’s worst traits in the process.

Robbie follows a fine line and has the task of making Harley lovable and annoying, croaky but sincere, redeemable but not always willing to work for it. Just like in “Suicide Squad”, she manages to convey this difficult balance. She has a multi-layered “superhero” character who is not interested in the status quo and completely distances herself from the idea that someone has to be “good” to do something good. Regardless of the Joker (and the protection he gave), Harley has to find her own way to survive. “Birds of Prey” takes up this concept with enthusiasm and looks for intoxicating ideas about patriarchy, feminism and how to deal with the world of his women (not very good).

Harley may be a tough cookie, but she’s not the only one, and “Birds of Prey” introduces her to other talented (and often malicious) women who accompany her on an unexpected search. These include the stubborn Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell, who keeps getting better as the film progresses), the criminal genius Cassandra Cain (a victorious Ella Jay Basco), the vengeful Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and the complicated police officer Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). Eventually, the group must band together to defeat crazy (and scene-crazy) Roman Sionis (a wonderfully exaggerated Ewan McGregor) who has evil plans that threaten them all, including child Cassandra. (McGregor gets his own queasy, crazy buddy in an equally exaggerated Chris Messina.)

Warner Bros.

A lot has been done online from a moment Harley hands a hair tie to one of her countrymen during a major fight, a skilful push in both other action films that are woman-driven and believe that anyone can kick their ass if their hair faces fly around them and similar stories are happy to keep their ladies away from each other. It sounds cute, but in practice the scene illustrates how the main characters really behave: by understanding each other’s needs, even if they don’t get along. This is a film in which its central group is composed not of choice or affection, but of necessity – a film with women with super powers who do not embody a superhero ethos. Candy colors, covered with glitter and with a generous pinch of first-class fashion, “Birds of Prey” presents a spiky alternative to its franchise brothers, but his desire to break out of a long-established mold leads to complications in his own embarrassment.

Despite Harley’s earlier introduction as the Joker’s girlfriend and her starring role in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey strives to place the character in her own context, with just a few blinking mentions of her previous life. (Fans looking for a Jared Leto cameo don’t have to strain their eyes, because while his joker – or “Mr. J” in Harley language – appears in scattered flashbacks, his presence is only telegraphed through the back of his head a wise choice, even if it is expressed in strange terms: the film relishes with relish from its franchise reality, but also juggles with many illogical moments that Harley is on his heels.

It’s difficult to determine whether some of the film’s narrative mistakes are the result of poor editing or writing – or maybe both in a messy stew. As Harley fires a brief summary of her life so far (including pointers to saving the world with the unfortunate suicide squad, a few stints in prison, and several clinking sounds), she never bites again. Everyone in Gotham knows who she is, where she is, and what she’s done (again: they hate her), but the only danger is in the form of Sionis, Messina’s crazy Zsasz, and a handful of different angry villains. (Yes, Gotham’s cops may be missing, but “Birds of Prey” brings this concept to an incredible end.) At some point, Harley and her young man dig into their tiny apartment, where they assume that nobody will ever think about them to find . (Harley? Hello? It’s your apartment!)

Even the conclusion of the film, which offers both sewn satisfaction and the inevitable open door for other franchise adventures, is tarnished by a strange breach of logic that could have been fixed with a few swapped pages or a more coherent editing. It’s a strange place to leave a film that combines its different parts with a bold, entertaining climax, but the violent finale eventually gives way to a scratchy finish. Perhaps the audience will still be so high in the film’s final action sequence, a wonderful fight that takes place at a run-down carnival so perfect for Harley’s funhouse brand that they don’t notice how shaky it all ends.

Warner Bros.

The gap between the new and the old Harley is also reflected in the film’s production design, which removes much of the dirt and grime of the last Gotham films (it’s not the claustrophobic hell of “Joker” or the layered seriousness of Christopher Nolan’s films ). grounded for something more. Other Gothams have used Chicago-influenced design to replace Manhattan, while Yan’s version is even more distant: it looks like London suburbs to replace Manhattan for Queens. As with other options in the film, it is easier if you stop by. (A brisk chase at the beginning of the film with Harley, a delicious breakfast sandwich, and a pack of pissed off opponents helps sell the charm of a more realistic Gotham and its potential for chaos.)

However, some of the flaws could be factual traits: Winstead’s self-serious, mob-bred, crossbow-killing hunter appears to have been wholly torn out of another film, but her apparent mismatch addresses something deeper about Birds of Prey. This is a film about people who would never (and maybe never) take the prospect of a tired superhero identity. Harley is the last person to adopt such a nickname, and even Renee Montoya, a career heroine, is forced to work beyond the normal limits of lawful goodness to resist simple categorization.

There is a strange tension in “Birds of Prey” that never subsides completely and a resistance to the core ideas that is often neglected. However, the key words remain valid: It is a girl-run, genuinely feminist superhero film with large, implausible action sequences and oversized personalities, which may not fully exploit this potential, but nevertheless marks a new way into the world of superhero narratives. It may not be the promised total emancipation (at least not yet), but it is fantastic in its own way.

Grade B-

Warner Bros. will release “Birds of Prey: And the Fantastic Emancipation of a Harley Quinn” in theaters on Friday, February 7th.

