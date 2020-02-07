advertisement

When Sue Kroll, whose producers included “A Star Is Born” and “Motherless Brooklyn”, started producing “Birds of Prey”, she understood the “great responsibility and expectation” that came with producing a comic film at the The basis of “A Star Is Born” went with beloved female outlaws.

“We always wanted to make sure we were making a film that fans would love,” Kroll told TheWrap. “There is so much interaction with the fans of these big franchise companies, and they have a lot of responsibility and expectation. Fans voiced concerns about previous films in the universe that they were too dark, and because we represented characters that were unique – this was the first time we saw Huntress or Black Canary, they had never been in a film before – that came with responsibility. Make sure everyone is happy with what we put together and create a balance that appeals to both men and women. That was the challenge: to achieve the goals creatively and still create a funny, entertaining, unique film. The DC world also promises scope and scope, and we’re really lucky with great stunt teams. The goal was to be determined and not serious – not to be on the nose, but to rely on the fact that we have the incredible women in the team that we had. “

Kroll explained that Margot Robbie, who first played Harley Quinn in David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” from 2016, initially had the idea for an independent film.

“She thought it would be fun to make a girl gang movie and an action movie for DC, and Suicide Squad was an interesting set of characters in the DC world that hadn’t been explored,” said Kroll.

Then Robbie met the screenwriter Christina Hodson and the two began to work quietly together on the screenplay. The idea whirled around for years until the President of DC Walter Hamada got her hands on her and loved her. Fast forward to the present day, where the film is expected to open around $ 60 million and has received rave reviews from critics for Robbie’s performance, fast-paced action, and fun and colorful graphics. It turned out that this was always the plan for the team behind “Birds of Prey”.

“That was always the intention – this whole story is told from Harley’s perspective,” said Kroll. “She is crazy, she is insane, but in the most charming and lovable way. The world has always been shaped by Christina’s writing, which is very funny and very bright and colorful, because Harley is. It was also Cathy’s vision … With DC, the filmmaker’s vision can be told. The idea has always been to make it alive and fun and crazy. “

Robbie not only played a major role in the film, but also produced on her production banner LuckyChap Entertainment, so the actress wore many hats throughout the film’s production.

“Margot did her own stunts, she learned to skate, but of course the more dangerous aspects of jumping on the car are not Margot. Margot is tireless and has a desire to exceed expectations,” said Kroll.

“She always impresses and dazzles me,” added Kroll. “She learns the rules, but sits in meetings and prepares and talks about budgets and creative decisions. Then she goes to training and then another meeting and then looks at the daily newspapers. She could change gears. She really does everything – she’s an excellent producer, she’s very smart, she has wonderful creative ideas and it’s great to work with. ”

And Kroll hopes that “Birds of Prey” will not be the last comic adaptation or superhero project she will produce. “It’s not entirely up to me, but it’s also something I did as a leader at Warner Bros. I love mythology, I love fairy tales and there are so many untold stories. If there was room in this world, it would it’s extremely fun in my opinion. It’s really liberating creatively – there is so much to work with. “

Even “Birds of Prey” introduces us to a variety of new characters such as Huntress, Black Canary, Cassandra Caine, Renee Montoya and of course Black Mask. Others that have not been explored are Batgirl, Poison Ivy (except “Batman & Robin”), Lady Shiva – and many more.

Next up for Kroll are “The Six Billion Dollar Man” with Mark Wahlberg and “Nemesis”, both of which were announced in 2018 as part of their new Schindels Kroll & Co. Entertainment.

On “Nemesis” Kroll will only say one thing: “We are busy at work.”

With "Batwoman", which is finally broadcast on The CW, we have put together a list of other memorable and crazy superheroes. From "Wonder Woman" to "Captain Marvel" there are some super women you don't want to mess with.

WONDER WOMAN Whether you first met her in DC Comics, in the 1970s by Linda Carter, or in Patty Jenkins’ 2017 hit film by Gal Gadot, if you only know one name on this list, it’s probably that. Wonder Woman was founded in 1941 by William Moulton Marston and H.G. Peter and is the immortal, super strong, magical, brilliant daughter of Zeus and Hippolyta. After moving to the mortal world As an Amazon emissary, she fights for justice and equality alone and as a founding member of the Justice League against a rogue list that includes literal gods and colorful criminals like Cheetah. Good thing she has a magical lasso and an invisible jet that helps her. DC

Okoye Okoye was created in 1998 by Christopher Priest and Mark Texeira and was one of Marvel’s lesser known heroes for a long time until she became a cult figure thanks to Danai Gurira’s appearances in “Black Panther”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”. “ Okoye is the head of Black Panther’s bodyguards who have favourited Dora Milaj. And what she lacks in the literal superpowers of Black Panther, she more than makes up for in martial arts know-how and a genius in tactical and strategic thinking. No wonder she not only resisted and lived against the children of Thanos, but also single-handedly saved Wakanda after The Snap wiped out trillions, including Black Panther.

SUPER GIRLS Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El – known on Earth as Kara Danvers in the excellent CW series with Melissa Benoist – is another survivor of Krypton’s destruction that fights for the truth and some much-needed social justice while protecting the earth from threats such as Time travel protects super villains and Mars authors. She is also a very good journalist. Her superpowers are not just escape, invincibility, laser vision and so on, she is just an excellent person. The CW

CAPTAIN MARVEL Carol Danvers, originally known as Mrs. Marvel (a title that is now used by another entry on this list), took over the coat from Captain Marvel in honor of her mentor, the alien hero Mar-Vell. Created by Roy Thomas and Gene Colan in 1968, she is an Air Force pilot and feminist activist who, as Captain Marvel, fights super villains and sexism in her civilian form. Played by Brie Larson in the 2018 film , Captain Marvel has superhuman strength, endurance, durability and agility and can fly faster than the speed of sound. It has the “seventh sense” that enables it to predict future dangers. She can also be quickly healed from injuries, is immune to toxins and poisons, and can fire light rays from her hands. wonder

BLACK WIDOW Black Widow became one of the defining heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to her portrayal by Scarlett Johansson. Created by Stan Lee, Don Rico and Don Heck , she is a former Russian spy who joined S.H.I.E.L.D. and the avenger. In the comics, resilience to disease and aging, ability to suppress and replace memories, agility are among her strengths. In the films, she’s just an ordinary extreme badass, a master athlete, and a martial artist with a talent for psychological manipulation – and a great leader. Her background story will be expressed much more in her self-titled solo film, which will be released in cinemas in May. wonder

THUNDER Thunder, AKA Anissa Pierce, is the eldest daughter of superhero Black Lightning. But it is more than just a family legacy. Thunder can increase its body density at will, making it immobile and almost invulnerable. It is also bulletproof and can generate shock waves by pounding on the floor – very handy when it comes to eliminating bad guys. She is memorably portrayed by Nafessa Williams in the CW series “Black Lightning”, where she is an out-lesbian like her comic colleague. The CW

LIGHTNING Black Lightning’s other daughter, Jennifer Pierce, can manipulate electricity and generate and fly from her own body. So don’t mess with her. She is best known for being played by China Anne McClain on The CW’s Black Lightning, a show you should all watch.

JESSICA JONES Jessica Jones was launched in 2001 by Brian Michael Bendis for Marvel’s “Alias” comics. She was an experienced private investigator, avenger and even a classmate of Spider-Man. It is strong, it can fly and it is not for your B.S. here, especially in her Netflix show where she was played by Krysten Ritter. Netflix

THE WASP More than one Marvel hero is known as The Wasp, but the most famous is Hope Van Dyne, played by Evangeline Lilly in “Ant-Man” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp”. In both the movies and comics, she is the daughter of the original ant and wasp, Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne – In contrast to her comic counterpart, she has no innate powers in the films , Do not worry. She is a talented strategist and impressive martial artist who, thanks to a fairly sophisticated technology, is also able to shrink and fly to the size of an insect (with proportional strength). It can also hit very, very hard. Marvel Studios

DO-RA She-Ra is the overwhelming alter ego of Princess Adora, the long lost twin sister of Prince Adam / He-Man from “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe”. Adora grew up on the distant planet Etheria and turns into a sword of protection She-Ra, leader of resistance to the tyrannical Evil Horde , Coming from the 1985 cartoon “She-Ra: Princess of Power”, She-Ra was brought back on Netflix’s acclaimed series “She-Ra and the Princess of Power”. Netflix

GWEN STACEY / SPIDER-GWEN In the mainstream Marvel Comics universe, Gwen Stacey was Peter Parker’s college girlfriend, who died tragically when she was deposed by the Green Goblin on the George Washington Bridge. But the 2014 “Spider-Verse” story makes it clear that in an alternative universe, Gwen was the one who was bitten by a radioactive spider and became the spider woman in the world. In 2015 she got her own comic series called “Spider-Gwen” and starred in the Oscar-winning cartoon “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”. Marvel Comics / Art by Robbi Rodriguez

SHURI Shuri is the sister of King T’Challa, the current Black Panther. She is Wakanda’s best scientist – which makes her pretty much the best scientist in the world. As played by Letitia Wright in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shuri not only designs the state-of-the-art technology from Black Panther and numerous other world-changing inventions, she is also a powerful warrior herself. Her comic book counterpart, launched in 2003 by Reginald Hudlin and John Romita Jr., is even worse: she has been given Black Panther powers, she can transform into animals, and she has even managed to return from the dead ,

THE BIONIC WOMAN Jaime Sommers (Lindsay Wagner), a tennis player who was seriously injured in an airplane accident and whose life was saved by bionic implants, followed a spin-off of the science fiction action series “The Six Million Dollar Man” (1973-78 ) and “The Bionic Woman” These include an ear, an arm and both legs, which gives her fantastic abilities. Although the show only lasted three seasons, its ending popularity led to several re-screenings of television films and influenced a lot of subsequent female heroes. ABC

BLACK CANARY BIRD Black Canary has been fighting crime since her debut in DC Comics’ The Flash in 1947, first as the alter ego of Dinah Drake – who eventually married policeman Larry Lance – and later of her daughter Dinah Laurel Lance, who closes most often Green Arrow is romantically and criminally involved. Originally written to have no powers Later she got a sonic scream called “canary scream” that can smash objects and kill enemies. She was voiced by Morena Baccarin in “Justice League Unlimited” by Cartoon Network, and three different versions of the character were played by Katie Cassidy, Caity Lotz and Juliana Harkavy in The CW’s Arrowverse. Jurnee Smollett-Bell will play her in the upcoming live action film “Birds of Prey”. Cartoon network

KATANA DC Comics’ Katana is a Japanese superhero whose power lies in the blade of her sword. It is called SoulTaker and contains the soul of her dead husband Maseo. Created by Mike Barr and

Jim Aparo, Katana is part of the Justice League, the Birds of Prey and the outsiders, Batman’s handpicked Black Ops team. It was played by Rila Fukushima in The CW’s Arrowverse and by Karen Fukuhara in Warner Bros. ‘2016 film “Suicide Squad.” DC / cartoon network

DAISY JOHNSON / QUAKE Quake, AKA Daisy Johnson, is the daughter of super villain Mister Hyde. A senior member of S.H.I.E.L.D. (only behind Black Widow and Nick Fury), she is best known for being written by Chloe Bennet in “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D.” to be played where her powers come from the fact that she is an inhuman (an element that was later imported into the comics). Marvel / ABC

BIG BARDA Big Barda was founded in 1971 by legendary Jack Kirby and is one of DC Comics’ New Gods. Growing up on the planet Apokolips to serve the cruel dictator Darkseid, she switched sides after falling in love with Mister Miracle and eventually escaped to Earth with him, where she was a large part of teams like the Justice League and Birds of Prey was. It is immortal, super strong and almost invincible and a well-trained soldier whose preferred weapon is the mega-rod. The audience will see for themselves in the upcoming “New Gods” film – director Ava DuVernay says Barda is her favorite superhero. DC / cartoon network

ELEKTRA This Marvel superhero is best known for being played by Jennifer Garner in 2003 in “Daredevil” and in her own independent film from 2005. She is an experienced martial artist and assassin who has worked on both sides of the law (until she finally deals with the nasty aspects of … her personality in a duel.) She was created in 1981 by Frank Miller. wonder

BATGIRL / ORACLE Founded in 1967, Barbara Gordon, adoptive daughter of Commissioner Jim Gordon, was a superhero in several ways. As Batgirl she works alongside Batman and Robin in Gotham. After he was paralyzed by the joker In a 1988 storyline, she was the information broker known as Oracle, who put together the Birds of Prey and basically acted as a tech overlord for Gotham City’s heroes. In recent years, a timeline restart (long story) has brought her back as a bat girl, but is still able to serve as an oracle when needed. CBS

KAMALA KHAN / MS. WONDER Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teen from New Jersey. It also descends from the Inhumans and developed the ability to make changes and recover from almost all wounds upon contact with Terregin nebulas. It operates under the name Ms. Marvel as a tribute to the original Carol Danvers, which has meanwhile taken the name Captain Marvel. Created by Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie She is the first Muslim character to launch a Marvel comic book entitled “Ms. Marvel” that has been praised for its writing and Muslim visibility in comics. wonder

Elastigirl Not to forget Elastigirl from “The Incredibles”. Helen Parr’s alter ego, wife of Mr. Incredible (Bob Parr) and mother of Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack, can stretch any part of her body and shape it into different shapes and sizes. It was voiced by Holly Hunter. Disney

HARLEY QUINN While Harley used to be an absolute villain, he has since taken on a more heroic or at least non-villain role. Originally she was Dr. Harleen Quinzel, an Arkham asylum psychiatrist who was manipulated by the Joker to help him escape and join his gang. After years of cruelty, she finally left him and since then DC-Comics have emphasized that she is an abuse survivor who is trying to find her own way in a world. Incredibly smart and immune to almost all toxins, she often works with the other super villains Catwoman and Poison Ivy. It will be played by Margot Robbie in “Suicide Squad” and the upcoming “Birds of Prey” and by Kaley Cuoco in DC’s animated “Harley Quinn” series. Warner Bros.

CAT WOMAN One of Batman’s most enduring love interests and, like Harley Quinn, has been reforming something of crime in recent years, Catwoman is an experienced cat burglar with acrobatic skills her preferred weapon is her brain and a whip. Catwoman has had an uncomfortable relationship with Batman for a long time, although the two recently got engaged in a story – until she canceled it. It was played mainly by Michelle Pfeiffer in “Batman Returns” and by Anne Hathaway in “The Dark Knight Rises” in live action. Warner Bros.

KATE KANE / BATWOMAN Ruby Rose plays openly lesbian superhero Kate Kane, A.K.A. Batwoman, in the new CW series “Batwoman”, which premiered on October 6th. In the new series, Kane returns to Gotham to take power for the Caped Crusader and save the city. The CW

Our guide for women with incredible skills in comics, films and television

