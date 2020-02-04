advertisement

Presented by MyOmniPass

The stars of Birds Of Prey tell JOE what could be next for their characters.

After the events of the suicide squad, it’s fair to say that Harley Quinn made quite an impression.

Even if you weren’t a fan of this film, you can’t deny that Margot Robbie’s appearance as Quinn was pretty spectacular. If you want to give this character a sequel, which is also a new team film, you want to surround it with other, equally interesting and memorable characters.

advertisement

So when JOE chatted with the cast of birds of prey prior to the film, we had to ask them about the past, present and future of these characters.

We also talked to Mary Elizabeth Winstead about the end of Scott Pilgrim earlier, now that we’re a decade from this film, but we also talked about the upcoming blockbuster.

When watching Birds Of Prey (full review on Big Reviewski very soon!) We couldn’t help but notice that there is a great similarity between Winstead’s killer character Huntress and Uma Thurmann’s character in Kill Bill, and Winstead quickly takes up the following:

“Oh really? Oh yes, she had this list and she ticked it off, you’re right!”

When we asked if Kill Bill’s hero or another famous lead actress influenced her role, it became less specific to the actress.

“I would say, except for the comics, no,” Winstead said to JOE. “But after I said that, films like Kill Bill are extremely influential for me as a person. I love female action films like this, and I remember seeing it in the theater and blowing it away and saying that I want to do it “

“So it wasn’t something I had in mind when I did it, but it was absolutely in the lexicon of my existence! So it was in there somewhere!”

In the meantime, we also talked to Ella Jay Basco, who plays Cassandra Cain in Birds Of Prey, and fans of the comics will know that Cain will eventually grow up to be none other than Batgirl.

Was that a conversation with the makers of the film?

“I mean, hopefully,” says Basco JOE. “The Birds Of Prey is more of Cassandra Cain’s story of origin, and I’m a huge Cassandra Cain fan. I didn’t really know who she was when I got the part, but I’m in love with her now.

“And I definitely hope it could end up like this. Maybe. Maybe!”

Take a look at our detailed interview with both here:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLlG8xVM3TM (/ embed)

JOE was also lucky enough to chat with other stars of the film, namely Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) and Jurnee Smollett-Bell (as Black Canary). You can watch the interview and our interview with the director of the film here Cathy Yan, which you can check here.

Birds Of Prey will be released in Irish cinemas on Friday, February 7th.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2W-Yrdwgj8E (/ embed)

Clip about Warner Bros. UK

Romance?

Click HERE to see the latest releases …

Presented by MyOmniPass

,

advertisement