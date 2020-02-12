advertisement

The problem with blood, especially in the cinema, is that it’s thick.

Real blood is thick – thicker than water, you know – which means it is difficult to replicate on the screen. In Psycho, Alfred Hitchcock dripped chocolate syrup all over the drain at the crucial moment of this notorious shower scene.

Later, stunt crews perfected a sticky, sweet formula made from corn syrup and red dye to realistically replicate artificial blood – however, this is only permitted in films with an R rating. (R in the US easily translates to MA15 + in Australia.)

“I fought a lot in a PG film and stuff and you can’t show wet blood,” Margot Robbie says incredulously to news.com.au. “Only dry blood. It is incredibly unrealistic to be hit in the face with a huge object and not to bleed. “

We’re speaking in London on the eve of the release of Birds Of Prey and The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn, the all-female ensemble flick led by Robbie’s suicide squad anti-hero.

The film, directed by Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs), based on a script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee), follows Harley after breaking apart from the Joker and tries to find her feet.

media_cameraMargot Robbie was also a producer of Birds of Prey (Claudette Barius / Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

On the way there, she teams up with a group of shabby women – a police officer who can’t keep to the legal limits. a mafia scion who takes revenge like hell; a singer with a dangerous hidden talent; a little pickpocket robbing the wrong man – to defeat Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), Gotham City’s shabbiest nightclub owner. Let’s put it this way: Birds Of Prey contains a lot of damp blood.

“I knew that if we had an action film for a female company, if we literally and figuratively hit it, it would only dampen the whole point of doing it,” explains Robbie. “We want to abolish the idea that women in the field of action cannot perform excellently or that women do not want to watch action films, which is simply not the case.”

Robbie, who is not just a star but producer of the film through her production company Lucky Chap Entertainment, was aware from the start that Birds Of Prey had to prioritize explicit content for precisely this reason. “I didn’t want anyone to be prevented from fighting art, but also from language,” she adds. “It doesn’t have to be free or go too far, but you just want to be free to do something on the set and say something that you think your character would say or do. And you can’t muzzle these characters invest. “

media_cameraThe Birds of Prey gang finally together (Claudette Barius / Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

To this end, Robbie designed in the stunt company 87eleven, which was responsible for the heartwarming action in films such as the John Wick franchise and Hobbs & Shaw. “They pushed us really hard because we had (the review),” says Jurnee Smollett-Bell, who plays the rising hero Black Canary.

“We set out to do it and it was great. They yelled at us off the screen: “Kick them harder!” Kick them in the balls! “

Each of the four female heroes had their own cadence when it came to the action scenes. Smollett-Bell’s black canary is only made up of legs – at some point in the film she kicks a man’s face so violently that he knocks his jaw to pieces.

“Oh my god, I did a bit of taekwondo when I was a teenager, but nothing to show off with,” says Smollett-Bell, grinning.

“So that was new, sister, let me tell you … I love to dance. So I could understand the concept of choreography. But this? All legs must have … My legs were on fire! “She remembers the strenuous stunt training that she had done for five months before the start of production.

“Walking hurts,” she adds. “Just walking to the car was painful. It hurt to sit on my bum. “

media_camera “My legs were on fire!” (Claudette Barius / Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

For Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who plays an assassin named Huntress, the training meant brushing up her crossbow skills.

In her role as a Bourbon-relaxed police officer named Renee Montoya, Rosie Perez practiced how to strike a devastating blow. And Robbie has revised some of the skills she learned in Suicide Squad 2016, such as how to use a baseball bat while trying a new trick: rollerblading.

“I definitely underestimated how difficult it would be,” admits Robbie. After the actor conquered ice skating for me, Tonya, he thought that she would bloat from Harley’s action-action sequence, which takes place only on roller skates. “I thought it would be easy. Ice scating? I have already done that! Not the case, ”she says with a laugh. “It was really hard … All these things we thought in Christina (Hodson )’s garage:” This is great! “And when the time came, I thought:” What did we think? “

Inline skating, for example, while swinging a giant hammer in Birds Of Prey’s most vicious fight scene. Or to have Harley pick up a hyena – Bruce “after this potty Wayne”, as she puts it in the film – as a pet.

media_cameraA dog in a hyena CGI suit (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

“God hyenas are expensive,” jokes Robbie. “In the end, we looked at a real hyena and quickly realized that it had to have everything it touched. People have to be incredibly calm and quiet around him, and if you attended a film set, none of that is the case. At some point we decided on a very large dog, which we then wanted to see more as a hyena. “

Robbie might have found rollerblading difficult, but Birds Of Prey director Cathy Yan believes the actor’s commitment to her stunts was “incredibly impressive.”

“She’s just so talented and good at everything,” says Yan, laughing. “This is great for the role of Harley Quinn, because in this film you can see how she does so much. It is really incredible that she is a great actress. There are some great emotional scenes in the film, but at the same time she has noticed so much. It becomes funny, it becomes emotional, it becomes vulnerable. All of these different facets of Harley Quinn and Margot can do it all. “

Birds of prey and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn is now in the cinema

Originally released as Why Margot’s new film had to be explicit

