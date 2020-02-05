advertisement

Birds of Prey will be released this Friday, which means that we finally know how exactly the film reflects the value of last year’s spoilers, including the recent Reddit leaks from start to finish.

Margot Robbie confirmed some details during an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. First, it ensures that Harley breaks up with Joker, which is currently undisputed.

Then she confirms something that we can see in the trailer. We also read about it in the Reddit spoilers and then shared the details with our readers in late January and before that.

Harley is doing some crazy things to deal with their breakup and get kicked out, said Robbie. She cuts her hair, buys a hyena and blows Ace Chemical up, Robbie admitted with a laugh.

According to a summary by Redditor AlphaFoxrun, Harley steals a tank truck during a bend and blows up the chemical plant. This stunt catches the attention of Renee Montoya and the main characters who come together.

It also doesn’t go well with Black Mask, who has problems with Quinn because of the killing of his driver. However, the torture-friendly mask shows her mercy and offers her the job, it says in the spoiler summary.

The interview went in the direction of Robbie’s anecdotes about Meryl Streep and her amateur tattooing hobby. She “retired” after almost ruining a friend’s wedding and feeling the heat of that person’s mother.

Robbie and Fallon also tried Pints ​​Banana Cream Pudding with BOP theme from Magnolia Bakery in New York.

Jimmy & @MargotRobbie try out the # BirdsOfPrey banana pudding from @magnoliabakery! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/1LVMrRzWxw

– Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) February 5, 2020

There are early reviews. As of January 27, the BOP has a cumulative rating of 3.3 for letterboxd that is reasonable to moderate. Robbie appreciates the feedback she receives.

Unfortunately, the film she co-produced could be in disaster this weekend. Ticket sales in major cities across America and Mexico are sluggish and miserable. There are still enough seats available in many theaters.

Cosmic Book News and others checked the availability of Atom Tickets and Fandango and posted their results on social media. It is a bad sign.

Mexico 😂 pic.twitter.com/VG4nFLndBn

– Erik Rodriguez (@erigueza), January 31, 2020

Let us know if you want to see birds of prey in the cinema on Friday or at the weekend.

