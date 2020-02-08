advertisement

Despite the strong response from critics and the public, Warner Bros./DC’s “Birds of Prey” did not prove to be the box office success hoped for by industry observers in February. After grossing $ 12.8 million from 4,236 screens on Friday, the film is expected to bring in an opening weekend of $ 34 million. This would be the lowest start for a DC comics adaptation since the opening of “Jonah Hex” in 2010 in the amount of $ 5.3 million.

At the start of the weekend, chasers had planned an opening weekend of $ 55 million, while Warner Bros. was more conservative with a starting price of $ 45 million. Opening at this lower level might not have been the basis for a particularly strong February box office, but would have been a reasonable return on investment for WB. Budget reports for “birds of prey” varied, but tended to range from $ 85 million to $ 95 million.

However, opening $ 32 million would make it difficult for Birds of Prey to exceed $ 100 million domestically. This should go without saying for any DC film, especially a well-known star in Margot Robbie who returns to her breakthrough role in Quinn. The response to the film was also generally positive: 83% at Rotten Tomatoes, a B + at CinemaScore and a 4/5 at Postrak.

Instead, it turned out that “Birds of Prey” is similar to “Doctor Sleep”, since both Warner Bros. releases were thumbs up from those who saw it, but left analyst projections and studio investments far behind. With no major films to follow until May, this overwhelming result puts more pressure on summer releases like “In the Heights”, “Scoob!” And “Wonder Woman 1984” from to deliver for WB.

