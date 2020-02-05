advertisement

JOE’s review of DC’s latest comic film is here.

Harley Quinn is in an unenviable position, and that’s before we get into the actual plot of her new film.

The film is still closely related to the events of the promising suicide squad that is slated to restart in 2021. It occupies the same space that Aquaman occupied after the Justice League. forced to use a launchpad that Warner Brothers prefers to no longer give.

So, perhaps very cleverly, Birds Of Prey starts by breaking off all connections to what was before. Quinn is dumped by the joker (which we take a look at, but is never enough to verify an actual actor playing the role), and in a relationship that no longer works, you know that the breakup is monumental will be.

By declaring herself a single, Quinn puts a porthole on her back and is now the target of every criminal she wronged but was too afraid to take revenge when she was the Joker’s arm candy. At the top of this list is Roman Sionis alias Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), who is currently in power in Gotham. Quinn and Sionis end up trying to track down pickpocket Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), who may have accidentally stolen something incredibly valuable.

Also Dinah Lance alias Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Sionis’ driver who still suffers from the memory of her overpowering mother’s death, Renee Montaya (Rosie Perez), a Gotham detective who tries to understand the mess , Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), an assassin with a mysterious past and a list of targets to be killed, and Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina), Sionis’ incredibly violent right-hander.

If all of that sounds like a lot, then well, because that’s the whole point. This whole film is a LOT, but in a very deliberate way. The visual style is similar to that of John Wick, which was shot with a kaleidoscope, since the fight scenes play with blood and viscera and so many broken limbs, but also with glitter bombs and dance numbers and many other broken limbs.

It also helps that everyone involved is absolutely playful, led by Robbie’s fearless performance. She has as much fun with the role here as in Suicide Squad and can give the surface of the swirl a little nuance. The rest of the birds are surprisingly busy considering the large cast list and relatively short duration (a good deal under two hours), but McGregor and Messina deserve special mention for their interdependency on the homoerotic villain relationship.

The size of the film is necessarily much smaller than pretty much all previous DC films (with the exception of Joker), which means that the action scenes are mostly small, intimate and intense. Really, the conversation only really appears in Act 3 when we see a longer sequence with many faceless idiots. Even then, the stunt people behind Deadpool make sure that they still crank up enough not to be completely here.

Birds Of Prey seems to be a necessary rebound for Harley (and Warners) after Suicide Squad before they (and Robbie) are reintegrated into the mix for The Suicide Squad. Just as the film isn’t about saving the world, he won’t change it. But it’s funny enough to definitely want a second round from these ladies.

Birds Of Prey will be released in Irish cinemas on Friday, February 7th.

