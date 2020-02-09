advertisement

The box office had an unpleasant surprise this weekend as Warner Bros./DC’s “Birds of Prey” fell far short of expectations and posted an opening weekend of $ 33.2 million on 4,239 screens. This was the worst start for a DC comic adaptation since “Jonah Hex”. in 2010.

At the beginning of the weekend, the pursuers expected the new film starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn to be at least the opening weekend of “Shazam!” For $ 53.5 million. The production budget was just under $ 100 million. Warner Bros. planned a more conservative start of $ 45 million. The inclusion in the film indicated that “Birds of Prey” could easily have achieved this goal and achieved an 83% Rotten Tomatoes score with a B + on CinemaScore and 4/5 on Postrak.

Instead, the film, which should have got off to a strong start in February, cannot be launched, and strong legs will be required over the next few weeks to make substantial profits. A breakdown of CinemaScore’s demographic data could provide a clue: the highest scores came from viewers under the age of 25 who rated the film higher than the overall average rating. But the film’s R-rating prevented the younger crowd from appearing in crowds – cinema-goers under 18 only made up 14% – and unlike other RB-rated hits by WB like “Joker” and “It”, the reception was there and the involvement of older viewers is not strong enough to make up for this loss.

advertisement

Warner Bros. has a strong forecast for 2020 to overcome this disappointment. But these films won’t come until summer, starting with “Scoob!” in May, followed by “Wonder Woman 1984” and “In the Heights” in June and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” in July.

There’s more to come …

advertisement