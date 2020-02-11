advertisement

After a disappointing opening weekend, Warner Bros. appears to have renamed the DC film Birds of Prey in some cinemas.

Several major theater chains, including AMC, Regal and Cinemark, have changed titles considerably. This appears to be a step to boost ticket sales.

advertisement

In a surprising turnout for a superhero film, Birds of Prey opened far below expectations. On the opening weekend alone, the film was expected to make $ 50 million to $ 55 million domestically at $ 33 million.

The title was originally Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn), but was changed to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey in some cinemas.

As speculated by Entertainment Weekly, it could well be that some viewers were distracted from the original title, since it was not clear that the film was focused on Margot Robbie’s comic character Harley Quinn.

Another reason for the disappointing sales figures could be the film’s R-rating, which may deter younger viewers who would otherwise have gone into the multiplex.

And, of course, the film was overshadowed by the Oscars, and many film fans stayed in the house to follow the most important event on the Hollywood calendar.

Despite this financial disappointment, Bird of Prey has been well received by many reviewers and is currently receiving an 80 percent review rating for rotten tomatoes from a total of 297 reviews. In the meantime, the audience’s score is a very decent 81%.

According to the critics’ consensus:

With a fresh perspective, some new friends and a lot of fast-paced action, Birds of Prey captures the colorful anarchic spirit of Margot Robbies Harley Quinn.

Directed by Cathy Yan with a screenplay written by Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey stars Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez and Mary Elizabeth Winstead play a story about Harley’s life after being separated from the Joker.

According to the IMDb, the narrative is as follows:

A twisted story told by Harley Quinn himself when Gotham’s most shameful narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his eager right hand, Zsasz, turned a young girl named Cass upside down and looked for her.

Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

You can now catch birds of prey in cinemas nationwide.

advertisement