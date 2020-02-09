advertisement

By JAKE COYLE AP Filmwriter

LOS ANGELES – “Birds of Prey”, the Harley Quinn spin-off of DC Comics, made a lukewarm debut in cinemas this weekend and, according to studio estimates, opened on Sunday at $ 33.3 million domestically as number one ,

“Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn)”, a Warner Bros. release with an R rating, hit the cinemas while her star – Margot Robbie – was nominated for her appearance in “Bombshell” and the Oscar The previous DC film, the $ 1 billion “Joker”, is waiting for eleven leading Oscars.

Despite these harbingers, the “Birds of Prey” landed on a rock. It was expected to cost around $ 50 million. The same thing happened to him overseas, where he grossed an estimated $ 48 million in 78 international markets.

Warner Bros. said the corona virus had an impact on sales in Asia. In South Korea, where Birds of Prey grossed $ 1.9 million, it came second after a local release. No release is planned for “Birds of Prey” in China, and “Suicide Squad” has never been opened there. The country’s cinemas, the second largest film market in the world, closed during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Birds of Prey, the only new release of the week, cost around $ 100 million. Cathy Yan is the director of the spinoff “Suicide Squad”, which Robbie also produced. Robbie plays Quinn, the insane criminal who is a solo guard after separating from Joker. The ratings were mostly positive, with an 80% rating by Rotten Tomatoes. The audience gave him a B-plus CinemaScore.

After three weeks at the box office, “Bad Boys for Life” by Sony Picture fell into second place on the fourth weekend with $ 12 million. The action comedy, in which Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited, grossed $ 336 million worldwide.

Although analysts at the box office predict a decline in Hollywood, the success of Bad Boys for Life, according to Comscore, has helped ticket sales increase by almost 10% in the first five weeks of 2019.

Ahead of the Academy Awards, several nominees replenished their ticket sales. Universals “1917,” the film from World War I directed by Sam Mendes, posted a further $ 9 million on its seventh weekend, finishing third. The film, popular on Sunday night, grossed $ 132.5 million domestically and $ 287.4 million worldwide.

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, which was nominated for Best Screenplay, was up $ 2.4 million, bringing the North American total to $ 158.9 million. Lionsgate confirmed a continuation of the celebrated Whodunit earlier this week.

Greta Gerwig’s film “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott with six Oscars and the best picture was also selected in the top 10 with $ 2.3 million. The domestic total for seven weeks is $ 102.7 million. That gives five films with a turnover of $ 100 million in the category of the best pictures, including “1917”, “Joker”, “Ford vs. Ferrari” and “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”. (Parasite has also surpassed foreign sales.) $ 100 million.) Netflix has not released any cash register information for its two best competitors, The Irishman and Marriage Story.

The holdovers “Doolittle” ($ 6.7 million on the fourth weekend) and “Jumaji: The Next Level” ($ 5.5 million) rounded off the top 5.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday in US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore.

