The rumors and accusations about Black Mask’s sexuality in Birds of Prey will not die. In fact, the first reports that he’s gay in the film seem to be true and the internet is buzzing.

A sales outlet heard it directly from the actors involved. Variety conducted an outdoor interview with Costars Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina, asking if their characters – Black Mask and Zsasz – were more than friends, as in gay language.

McGregor stammered through his answer, but came up with this ambiguous answer:

“It’s very complicated … your relationship is very based on … there is certainly a need and a need.”

Some spoilers and reports describe the two maniacs as simply flirtatious, and that might be what McGregor is alluding to without ending the thought.

Messina interfered: “There is a real love for anarchy” and also tried to explain the dynamics without revealing much.

Are the characters from Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina gay in #BirdsofPrey? pic.twitter.com/f1avM9aGSO

– Variety (@Variety) January 24, 2020

Finally McGregor bursts out and the two start laughing. The Variety correspondent, who lands a real bullet, responds with:

“More than likely? You heard it here first … You think oh Warner Bros. said we shouldn’t say …”

Sounds like another time when Ewan McGregor has to contract silence, similar to Disney + and the Obi-Wan series, for which he is returning to the Star Wars universe. There’s been a lot going on lately, from Will Smith to possibly Colin Farrell to The Batman.

Warner Bros. might try to keep the Birds of Prey conspiracy and the nature of the relationship between Black Mask and Zsasz under wraps, but Leakers and Beyond The Trailer presenter Grace Randolph have been busy for a year.

Randolph broke the controversial rumor that Black Mask would be “extravagantly” gay and ready to kill a tweener to find a diamond with a microfilm of his private life – a detail equated to pedophilia.

Reshoots are believed to cut out this subplot, but according to a really long and thorough Reddit spoiler, a diamond or thumb drive with something on it still plays a role in the whole story.

“More than likely” confirmed or not, don’t be shocked if the leaks are right and we made a big change to Black Mask in the upcoming film.

