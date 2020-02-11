advertisement

Although it has had positive reviews, ‘Birds of Prey’ had its wings cut off during its opening weekend at the box office.

Figures totaled $ 79.5 million over the weekend, Birds of Prey, including $ 33 million at the US box office. This places “Birds of Prey” as the lowest opening for a DCEU entry.

According to the New York Times, Warner Bros. had hoped that “Birds of Prey” would earn money similar to “Joker,” expecting an opening weekend in the United States of around $ 50 million. When you compare this to “Suicide Squad”, the contrast is a little more striking. During its opening weekend in the United States, “Suicide Squad” made $ 133 million with an overall catch of $ 325 million. Not only that, ‘Suicide Squad’ ended its box office run at $ 746 million.

It’s not all bad news, however. On the one hand, “Birds of Prey” had a production budget of just over $ 84 million, while “Suicide Squad” cost more than double – $ 175 million. Not only that, the largely positive reviews for “ Birds of Prey ” will likely be of some comfort, compared to how “ Suicide Squad ” was beaten when it was released.

Given all of this, however, the question is still open if there is a sequel to “ Birds of Prey ” in the works, and if there is a public appetite for it. It may just be that there is success fatigue, and the beginning of February generally tends to be a loose month in cinemas.

‘Birds of Prey’ is currently in Irish cinemas.

