The new release “Birds Of Prey” was convincingly classified as number 1 of the film on Friday at the US box office and will win the weekend in a pleasant way.

However, its performance is not something to write home about.

Despite the hype and good reviews, “Birds Of Prey” was launched on Friday with a prize money of $ 13.0 million. The character positions “Birds Of Prey” for a weekend in the range of $ 31-36 million, well below expectations of $ 45-55 million.

“Bad Boys For Life” took second place on Friday at $ 3.0 million; it should end the weekend at # 2 at $ 11-13 million.

“1917” took third place on Friday at $ 2.3 million and was preparing for a performance of $ 7.5 to $ 10 million on Oscar weekend. “Dolittle” was the fourth largest film on Friday at $ 1.5 million (and should stay in this position at $ 6-7 million at the weekend), and “Jumanji: The Next Level” was at 1.2 million US fifth place (should finish fifth at the weekend) at $ 5-6 million).

