advertisement

Director Cathy Yan, “birds of prey”

Photographed by Raen Badua for TheWrap

Photo assistant: Osiris Larkin

Hair: Paige Davenport with R and Co.

Make-up: Desirae Cherman with Chanel

Cathy Yan, “Birds of Prey”

Photographed by Raen Badua for TheWrap

Photo assistant: Osiris Larkin

Hair: Paige Davenport with R and Co.

Make-up: Desirae Cherman with Chanel

advertisement

Cathy Yan, “Birds of Prey”

Photographed by Raen Badua for TheWrap

Photo assistant: Osiris Larkin

Hair: Paige Davenport with R and Co.

Make-up: Desirae Cherman with Chanel

Cathy Yan, “Birds of Prey”

Photographed by Raen Badua for TheWrap

Photo assistant: Osiris Larkin

Hair: Paige Davenport with R and Co.

Make-up: Desirae Cherman with Chanel

Cathy Yan, “Birds of Prey”

Photographed by Raen Badua for TheWrap

Photo assistant: Osiris Larkin

Hair: Paige Davenport with R and Co.

Make-up: Desirae Cherman with Chanel

Cathy Yan, “Birds of Prey”

Photographed by Raen Badua for TheWrap

Photo assistant: Osiris Larkin

Hair: Paige Davenport with R and Co.

Make-up: Desirae Cherman with Chanel

advertisement