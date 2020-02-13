While waiting for future superhero movies, I often feel like I’m running to throw a soccer ball owned by Lucy van Pelt, but with “Birds of Prey”, I at least felt a touch film. Under the hyperformatted style and impersonal action of the film, there is a very good film that strives to explode – which makes the waste of the serious efforts of its creators even more appalling.

“Birds of Prey”, a spin-off of “Suicide Squad”, centers on Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who tells her background story in an animated prologue. Harleen Quinzel, an orphan, grew up to become a psychiatrist for the insane; she fell in love with an inmate in his custody, the Joker, and helped him escape. Then she left with him; became his partner in crime, under the name of Harley Quinn (as in Harlequin); and was also abused. Now, in “Birds of Prey”, she broke up with him, but she did not give up the style and attitude of her years as an accomplice and victim of the Joker. Despite the abuse, she is still a bit in mourning for the relationship. She manages to master her years of mischief and tries to rebuild her life – and the very principle of the film is that she will, once and for all, tell her own story (as she does in voice-over throughout). Yet she also continues to meet people from her bleak recent past who have “grievances” against her (mentioned in the screen captions) and who she must fight against.

This sense of judgment lends the frantic action of “Birds of Prey” a shade of contemplative melancholy, although this hardly shows through the plasticized surfaces of the film. Cathy Yan’s management offers several piercing moments of extreme calm, in which Harley spontaneously admits (even, once, drunk) his feelings of remorse, regret and self-loathing – unusually poignant moments that gain power from their contrast with fasting. a current of talkative, sarcastic and talking bravado which marks his narration of voice-over and most of his interactions on the screen. The psychological subtleties of the character, as written by Christina Hodson, are never more than indicated, but they are enough to spark imaginations of what the film could have been – namely, a substantial and thoughtful refraction of superheroism and super-surveillance, in the vein of “Ant-Man” or “Black Panther”.

The film’s MacGuffin is a laser-engraved diamond with the account codes of the deceased Mob family, which the epicurean sadist Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), aka Black Mask, covets. However, when the gem is in the pocket of Roman’s henchman, Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina), it is stolen by a young pickpocket named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). Cassandra is arrested, Harley takes her spectacularly out of her police custody and they go on the run together. During the film, three other women, finding a common cause against Roman, team up with Harley and Cassandra, each using their own powers to put Gotham City in order. Superlative police detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), whose career was thwarted by her male superior (Steven Williams), took the lead in a series of crossbow killings – which turned out to be the work of Helena Bertinelli (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), aka Huntress, the only survivor of the family to which the diamond belongs, who takes revenge for the murders of her loved ones. Dinah Lance (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), aka Black Canary, singer in Roman’s nightclub (with the superpower to use her voice as a devastating weapon), is forced to work as a driver but waits for her time until ‘she can undermine her harmful reign. The anarchic and disarticulated Harley (did I mention that she is also a former roller derby competitor?) Is at the center of this crew and must learn to put aside her joyful and carefree pleasure in destruction to become a reliable partner and disinterested by virtue.

Harley’s story depends on a lot of barely coherent elements that fit together too casually to develop a substantial psychology. Nevertheless, the history of cinema is filled with caricature films with fragile premises which, through a director’s invention and an imaginative performance, nevertheless evoke deep resonances under the surface action. “Birds of Prey” leaves these possibilities almost completely untapped, for easily identifiable reasons. I never thought I’d hear myself say that, but watching the film, I found myself missing the director of Todd Phillips in “Joker” – not his aesthetic sensitivity or his cavalier editorialization but the relatively free hand that the film offered him. In particular, what Phillips was able to provide, and what is missing from “Birds of Prey”, is a sense of the interstitial, scenes in scenes that allow reflection and introspection in the midst of hectic action and violent. (It should be added that a few short action sequences in “Birds of Prey” are intelligently staged, notably a crime scene that comes to life under Renee’s penetrating gaze and the wave of pickpocketing that poses Cassandra in trouble.)

Robbie’s performance provides hints on how she could have illuminated the character’s flashy plating from the inside. His performance is composed of oversized expressions and increased inflections – an art of exaggeration which is too rare in a Hollywood landscape often petrified with naturalism – which, sometimes, suggests something of the tone of Lucille Ball in “I Love Lucy” . The difference is that Ball’s comedy seemed to flow and overflow effortlessly, while Robbie’s effort shows that the elements of the performance seem to be created and applied as needed. It is not necessarily a negative; it’s an element of style with which an actor and director can collaborate to make constructive use, and so far the directors with whom Robbie has worked have largely left his remarkable efforts unchanged and untargeted. (I look forward to her performance in the title role of “Barbie”, the next film by Greta Gerwig, which, I suspect, will have an entirely more original vision of Robbie’s art.)

One notable exception was in “Bombshell”, in which Robbie played a character of brazen ambition. It was a mediocre film that Robbie transcended, because the effort of his performance converged with the role to give it an air of immediacy. “Birds of Prey”, on the other hand, allows Robbie to increase his performance to the tightest level she can reach. But the cumulative effect of these tense comic constructions is to let go of the painful gleams of introspection and self-recognition of the script. Robbie and Yan are confined to a production system, endemic to franchise films, which reduces the role of a director to that of a glorified official and closes the margins of exploration. Both are capable of more.

