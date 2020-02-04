advertisement

After a year of celebration or hunger, which was interrupted by the record success of “Joker”, Warner Bros. starts the year 2020 with the release of another R-Rated DC film. The question is, what “Birds of Prey” will tell about the cashier power of Margot Robbie and the cheeky, unpredictable Harley Quinn.

As the only release of this weekend, “Birds of Prey” is currently forecasted by box office trackers with a domestic opening of $ 55 to $ 60 million. While this is less than half of the $ 133 million that Suicide Squad earned in 2016, the film that marked Harley’s theatrical debut and became Robbie’s breakthrough role, Warner Bros. isn’t aiming for such highs with this production.

The success measurement for Birds of Prey will likely be one of last year’s WB DC films: Shazam!, Which opened last April at $ 53.5 million and $ 140 million domestically and grossed $ 364.5 million worldwide. Both films had a similar production budget of around $ 100 million, much less than the $ 175 million budget for Suicide Squad.

Another key difference between “Birds of Prey” and “Suicide Squad” is that the title points to a superhero ensemble film that resembles the rogue hero team to which Harley once belonged, both in terms of marketing and in early social media reactions The premiere of the film shows that the action of this follow-up focuses primarily on the former Beau des Jokers.

And while the R-rated “Birds of Prey” is far more naughty than the family-friendly “Shazam!”, Its marketing promises a film that reflects the optimistic, humorous tone of the film in combination with the disrespect and sarcastic narrative that contributed to it have that Deadpool “was a success four years ago. Another focus of the film formula is on DC’s female stars, who are brought to the screen alongside Robbie by a cast with Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. It also shows Cathy Yan as one of several women who are staging big blockbusters this year and who, for the first time among directors, could help make the top 10 of the box office 2020 equal.

But for “Birds of Prey” to be in the top 10, it has to exceed both “Shazam!” And the usual upper limit for R-rated films, as families are removed from the potential audience base. WB has had a knack for this trend lately with R-rated record breakers like “Joker” and the “It” films. Now it will look like this again, with strong word-of-mouth from hardcore DC fans that can lead to widespread interest, especially from women.

Yan’s film, entitled “Birds of Prey” (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) takes place a few years after “Suicide Squad” when Harley Quinn tries to build a new life after a chaotic break from the Joker. But her efforts to move on result in her getting in the way of Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), a Gotham City criminal, in search of an orphan named Cassandra (Ella Jay Basco) who stole a diamond from him.

Ultimately, it’s up to Harley to team up with Cassandra and three other women attacked by Roman – the guards Huntress and Black Canary (Winstead and Smollet-Bell) and GCPD detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) – to take down Roman , Chris Messina and Ali Wong also play the leading role in the film Yan directed based on a script by Christina Hodson. Reviews of the film are due to be released on Wednesday morning.

