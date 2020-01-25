advertisement

Air quality

January 25, 2020 against Michael Barnard

I have previously done more detailed case studies on how machine learning is used in various applications for climate research and clean technology. But it has so far been far from exhaustive research that concerned previously optimistic digital elevation models along the coast, sorting waste streams, commercial layout of solar panels on roofs, water quality management for utility and industrial water, optimization of renewable and storage markets , building and HVAC efficiency, and the weak hope of optimizing the production of concentrated solar heat.

There are many more researchers who run programs that will benefit us and the environment through this core transformation. And so, this collection of multiple research initiatives that provide both large and small value with neural nets.

First comes Elizabeth Barnes, a university teacher at Colorado State University, and the American National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As a physics major, she spent her summers researching neutrinos before obtaining her PhD in atmospheric research. She is a leader of the NOAA-funded Subseasonal to Seasonal (S2S) Forecast Task Force, which works on weather forecasts from two weeks to two months. No climate. Again. No days. Weeks and months. They already have a good grip on atmospheric rivers 2-3 weeks in advance, which is the key to long-term weather forecast. Their neural network was able to identify patterns of forced change in surface temperature as early as the 1960s in simulations of climate models.

The following is bird migration and the efforts of Kyle G. Horton, Frank A. La Sorte, et al. Their research has looked at decades of bird migration for hundreds of species, weather conditions and migration times using the huge data processing capabilities of neural networks to to find signals under the noise. Their specific concern, according to their published research, is the high probability of mismatch between bird migration timing and necessary resources along their routes as species adapt to different speeds, or do not fully adapt.

From the sky to the ground we go to S Pirion and Tamer El-Diraby from Canada. Their research focuses on changes in the degree of road deterioration and types of deterioration due to climate stressors in the coming years. Traditional models for road deterioration rates are based on a stable climate, an assumption that is no longer reasonable. They took over 1,000 samples from the long-term Pavement Performance database, trained their machine learning system and now make it available through a web browser for predictions of every road segment that interested parties want to enter, providing 80% accurate paving performance index results for year from in advance, within the planning time scenarios of road maintenance agencies.

If we stay in Canada, but go under water, we find Alireza Rezvanifar, Tunai Porto Marques, et al. They have worked on better identification of fish species and numbers from very noisy sonar data.

Usually, analysts take ultrasound scans like the one above and use the squishy neural nets in their skulls to try and identify and quantify fish stocks. As I know from my recent lecture via Thinking, Fast and Slow, that is exactly the kind of work that people are good at until we are not, with things like hunger, closeness to breaks and how many of these ultrasounds we have looked at probably create enormous inequalities in results qualities. Machine learning systems naturally do not suffer from these human problems and can look at ultrasound scans endlessly with consistent results. Their initial efforts are already more accurate than human analysts in identifying and counting herring schools, and are easily extended to other fish stocks in other regions.

We remain below the surface, but shift to an American and German team of researchers, Tom Weber, Nicola Wiseman and Annette Kock, who represent three separate universities, and find methane emissions in the ocean. As someone who lives on the Pacific Ocean and has lost sight of the number of times I am over it, I know how big and how thin it is instrumental, and the area between North America and Asia is best guarded part of this huge water. Furthermore, some other oceans, such as the Arctic Ocean, are even less well-instrumented. This is more critical than ever, since the ocean is one of the sources of atmospheric methane, not only from anoxic sources, but also from the now better understood and accepted pathway of phytoplankton. Understanding how much methane the ocean produces, where and how important it is to understand how human emissions play in it, and it is not yet as well understood as it could be.

“The methane budget helps us to place human methane emissions in context and provides a basis for assessing future changes. In earlier methane budgets, the ocean was a very uncertain term. We know that the ocean naturally releases methane into the atmosphere, but we don’t necessarily know how much. Tom Weber, Assistant Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Rochester

Machine learning is perfect for this task. The ‘truth of the ground’ from the well-studied parts of the ocean can be applied to the rest of the oceans worldwide with higher precision than previous estimates. The global methane budget used for research and policy efforts includes the results of this study, leading to global consequences for this machine learning effort.

Let’s turn up and go to Africa via Penn State. That university has a long-term program aimed at improving the results of African small farms, increasing resilience and economic success in this industry. They have built the NURU app (Swahili for light) to offer farmers smart phone guidance and insights. They have now folded predictions for machine learning from short-term productivity products based on satellite water data and weather reports.

Finally, let’s get up in the air for this California study by Shane R. Coffield, Casey A. Graff, et al., From the University of California Irvine. Their research, published in the International Journal of Wildland Fire, predicts the final scale of forest fires from initial plumes of fire in Alaska, something with worldwide resonance given the forest fires in Australia and Asia and the recent history of North American fires on the west coast and smoke walls . They applied a large number of techniques to try and predict this key measure for resource allocation, including approaches to machine learning. But most importantly, with just over 50% accuracy, the most effective measure was a simple decision tree that could be implemented by a person in a matter of minutes. Although machine learning is an extraordinary set of tools and techniques, this does not mean that it is always necessary or better.

The varied techniques and technologies in the machine learning category have become much more accessible to many more researchers and provide huge gains in climate and environmental research. Global policy and local budgetary and response practices are increasingly informed by this transformative approach.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

About the author

Michael Barnard is Chief Strategist at TFIE Strategy Inc. He works with startups, existing companies and investors to identify opportunities for significant bottom-line growth and cost reduction in our rapidly transforming world. He is an editor of The Future is Electric, a medium publication. He regularly publishes analyzes of low-carbon technology and policies on sites such as Newsweek, Slate, Forbes, Huffington Post, Quartz, CleanTechnica and RenewEconomy, and his work is regularly included in textbooks. Articles from third parties about his analyzes and interviews have been published on dozens of news sites worldwide and have reached # 1 on Reddit Science. Much of his work comes from Quora.com, where Mike has been a top writer every year since 2012. It is available for consulting assignments, speaking assignments and management positions.









