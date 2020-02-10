advertisement

A pole dancer who fell a meter to the ground recovered incredibly by quickly breaking into a twerk.

Genea Sky performed this weekend, February 8th, at the XTC Cabaret in Texas, where it demonstrated its incredible strength by climbing the pole and displaying a range of positions.

The dancer hung upside down on the pole that was said to be two stories high when she slipped and fell to the floor.

Check out the toe curling case here:

In a video shared on Instagram, members of the crowd shouted in shock when Genea fell, but the dancer remained incredibly professional and made the show go on.

After landing on the floor, Genea continued her performance by breaking into a twerk.

The resilient woman reported the incident on Twitter, where she revealed that she had suffered several injuries in the fall.

Yes, I fell off the shelf.

Yes, I broke my jaw.

No, I’m not fine.

And absolutely NOTHING is funny about this situation. This is the worst pain I’ve ever felt and I wouldn’t wish anyone.

In a video that was later released on her social media, Genea thanked her followers for their kind words and support after the incident.

She explained that in autumn she “pretty much broke her jaw” and had a sprained ankle. She also broke some teeth, got a few stitches under her chin and is said to have surgery on her jaw.

I’m just overwhelmed with all the messages … I’m so thankful for all the positive messages I’ve received and all the love.

It means a lot, so I decided to post this video just to say thank you and let you know that I’m having a hard time, but I’m fine and I’m fine.

It is a really humiliating experience to just be alive … that is what is most important to me at this moment … Even with my facial injury it could have been much worse.

A GoFundMe page was set up to support the payment of the dancer’s medical bills. The website states that she will be unemployed for an extended period of time due to her injuries.

Genea assured her followers that she “is not asking for money”, but she is grateful to everyone who was kind enough to donate.

The dancer promises to keep her followers up to date on her situation. As soon as she is “healed and released for work”, she will appear again in the XTC Cabaret.

