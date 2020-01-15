advertisement

A Slocan Valley bear biologist wants a logging company to save a tree for which it says it shows all the signs of being a bear. He wants them to leave a bar in their lock and move the planned location of a road.

But Wayne McCrory says the company, Yucwmenlúcwu (landlords), owned by Splatsin’s First Nation located near Enderby, has refused to move the road.

The lock is located in the Valhalla Range just north of Valhalla Park and Slocan Lake.

“I hoped they would be better suited for that,” McCrory told Star, “especially when they (initially) phoned me asking for information.”

He said the utility told him they would try to save the tree trunk, but may have to “call it” to make it secure with WorkSafe BC rules. Then they would catch it, so a bear might be able to use it later.

McCrory said it can only be a tree, but it is symbolic. Den trees exist only in old growth and he estimates that 80 percent of the old growth forest in the Slocan Valley has been recorded.

“This is symbolic of what’s wrong with our resource management policies today when you don’t protect high biodiversity areas like this,” he said. “Whether you stand for a tree or a lot … or you stand for a grizzly that was mistakenly killed or the whole population, it’s the same principle.”

Yucwmenlúcwu did not return Star calls or emails seeking comment.

McCrory was pivotal in pushing for the Great Bear Bowl legislation for 2016 that includes a provision that bear scratches should be surrounded by a 30-meter buffer and no road construction.

What he recommends here is “leave a strip 40 feet wide and 200 feet long, not a very large area. That means mostly road traffic. Having built many mining enterprise roads, I don’t see the problem. I don’t see the problem. it’s like asking them not to register or save, but just moving things to accommodate. “

He said he has been tracking and trying to protect grizzly bear dens and old growth black pegs for the last 40 years and is now trying to get legislation to be implemented outside protected areas.

“What I’m talking about is not an economic threat to logging companies per se, it just incorporates new knowledge and new information into more ecosystem-friendly logging, as has happened on the coast.”

Biologist Wayne McCrory thinks this potential bear path should remain undisturbed. Den trees exist only in old growth and he estimates that 80 percent of the old growth forest in the Slocan Valley has been recorded. Photograph presented

