The Irish jumpers’ outstanding season 2019 continued until the last night of the year when Billy Twomey won the four-star Grand Prix at Liverpool’s international horse show on Kim Barzilay’s own and bred Kimba flamenco

The Cheshire-born Corker, who was successful with Diaghilev in 2016 and 2017, was one of eight of the 31 starters who made it into the second round of the 1.60 m over a course designed by Tipperarys Alan Wade in the M & S Bank Arena. Competitive.

Against the clock, Twomey was flawless with 40.93 and got the honor from the British Jack Whitaker, who also came home with 42.87 with Elucar VE with impunity. British rider Holly Smith was 39.61 faster, but had four mistakes with Hearts Destiny. The only other jump-off option was Mikeild Pender from Kildare at Verdict de Kezeg (41.06), but he had a pole down in the first lap and had to settle for the fifth.

“Winning the Grand Prix here three times is incredible,” said Twomey. “My horse jumped fantastic. In the last shows he was about to do something and it finally paid off for me and him here. I am very happy about the owner and everyone who has to do with the horse. A profit always helps everything. He is an extremely talented horse. He won a five-star Grand Prix in Falsterbo (Sweden) and wins at all levels, which is good.

“The course builder (calf) is probably the best course builder on the planet. He made it difficult enough that it wasn’t a giveaway for anyone. They had to jump the course. It wasn’t a rat race. In the jump-off I tried to prevail against the rest of the drivers. Sometimes you don’t know exactly when you go early, but luckily I held on to get the win. “

