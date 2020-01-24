advertisement

Shortly before the 62nd Grammy Award ceremony on Sunday, artists take the stage to perfect their performances.

Recently discovered at rehearsals include Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker.

Cyrus and Ramsey will participate in an “Old Town Road All-Stars” performance with Lil Nas X, BTS, Diplo and “Surprise Guests”. Carlile and Tucker will perform a duet – one based on a recent CBS commercial – that can take place in the first hour of the show.

Photos of the trial runs will follow. The Grammy Awards ceremony will air on CBS this Sunday from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT.

