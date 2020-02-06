advertisement

If the red carpet had its own award ceremony for the current award season, Billy Porter undoubtedly be the winner of the year. The actor, singer and “pose” star has created the most exciting, original and simple looks on the red carpet all winter, from a white tuxedo with feathers to the Golden Globes to a hat-to-toe disco. Pearl dream at the Grammys.

Porter in custom Baja East and Coach platform boots at the Grammy Awards on January 26th.

Porter in Gucci x Dapper Dan at the National Board of Review Awards on January 8 in New York.

Everything is possible behind the scenes Sam Ratelle, Here, Porter’s long-time stylist and costume designer FN tells how he put together all the looks for the January Award month – and what Porter fans can expect from the star will come to the Oscar night on Sunday, February 9th.

FN: What is a typical day for you during the award season?

Sam Ratelle: [It’s insane. Often I don’t know where I’ll be on a particular day. Billy and I are both in New York and most awards are in LA. Most days are spent with a variety of designers on custom Discussing designs, going through logistics with my team, escorting Billy to press appearances, traveling and dealing with piles of emails – there are countless fixtures that fuel the social media machine, negotiate advertising contracts and speak to the press. And now and then I fall asleep!

Sam Ratelle

From left: Char DeFrancesco, Billy Porter, Marc Jacobs and Sam Ratelle in New York, October 2019.

Many people think styling is glamorous, fun, and just shopping, but it’s actually a marketing job. The goal is to give your customers a great look, best represent the brand and ultimately sell clothes. Everyone needs a return on their investment – the customer, the brand and me.

Porter at the Spotify Best New Artist 2020 party on January 23 with the look of the new Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration.

Porter in a McLaughlin jumpsuit and bespoke coach platform boots at the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 12th.

What do you do first when you wake up?

SR: Breathe in, read my emails, have some tea and mentally prepare for the day. Sometimes I run straight to the first TV appearance, fitting or meeting of the day.

Most of Billy’s looks are super involved – like the beaded fringe curtain from the Grammys. How long does it actually take until these specially created articles are finished?

SR: Everything has a different schedule, but we work about six months in advance for larger appearances. If you work with custom couture, it takes a village to make a garment, as it often takes hundreds of hours to make – especially when it comes to embroidery. However, there are exceptions. For example, we didn’t settle for the Grammy Awards until two weeks before the show. In this case, I’m lucky enough to work with brilliant, experienced designers who are ready to work the night away to do magic.

Porter in custom dapper Dan x Gucci at the January 7th premiere of “Like a Boss” in New York.

Billy wore a lot of coach shoes, especially a platform boot silhouette. How did this custom creation come about?

SR: The boots were originally presented to us as a prototype that was considered for production. They showed us up early because they knew Billy and I would love them for his performance on the carriage boat at the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. They gave us three options and the coaching team was so nice to make them in four different colors: black, white, burgundy and brown. When Billy started wearing her, he was so in love with her that we used her all the time. When it was time to get a disco shoe for the Grammys, I called the coaching team and asked to work with a couple that was decorated with A Morir Studio’s Preciosa Crystal. If Billy isn’t careful, I’ll try it on secretly.

There is another big moment on the red carpet this season: the Oscars. What can you tell us about your plan for Billy’s look?

SR: I can’t say much, but I can say this: the category … ROYALTY! There will be more than one look that night.

Porter at the Golden Globes on January 5th in custom boots from Christian Siriano and Jimmy Choo.

A close-up of Porter’s square Jimmy Choos at the Golden Globes.

