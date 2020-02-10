advertisement

After the party is the after party, and after portraying the Academy Awards himself, Billy Porter continued his big fashion spread at the Elton John AIDS Foundation and Vanity Fair Oscars parties.

The “pose” star came to that Vanity Fair Party with a dramatic Christian Siriano look in purple tones, including a bubble top with feathers, a long train, and lavender pants.

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 9th.

CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock

Porter wore a pair of black block-heeled boots with square toes on his feet. The shoes seemed to be made of leather.

Billy Porter arrives at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation 2020 Oscar Viewing Party.

CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan / Shutterstock

A closer look at Billy Porter’s block-heeled boots.

CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan / Shutterstock

The actor’s ensemble contained numerous details, including a wide-brimmed hat and elbow-length gloves. Porter completed the chic look with a black and white handbag labeled “F ** k U Pay Me!”.

Billy Porters Oscar’s after-party bag.

CREDIT: Stewart Cook / Shutterstock

Porter himself performed at the Oscars and made a statement on this carpet too. The Tony Award winner wore a dress with a gold top and a dramatic baroque skirt. Porter wore a pair of bespoke Jimmy Choo lace-up boots with toe decorations and a high-heeled platform heel.

Billy Porter in custom Jimmy Choo Heels at the 2020 Oscars.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The sensational ensembles were put together with the support of Porter’s long-time stylist, costume designer Sam Ratelle. Ratelle spoke to FN earlier this month about his client’s Oscars nightwear: “The category [is] ROYALTY!”

