Don’t kid yourself: Billy Porter is the biggest star of the red carpet.

The “pose” actor has made a name for himself as a risk taker, who is known for dramatic and androgynous looks that consistently set him apart from the crowd. That’s why he was the most googled person on the red carpet in 2019.

Enthusiasm began at the 2019 Academy Awards. The Academy Awards are known as one of the most exciting events of the award season, which is why Porter’s custom black and white tuxedo dress by Christian Siriano was extremely unexpected. And his tour de force of unconventional, meaningful style has continued over the months since then.

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano at the Oscars 2019.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

At the Met Gala in May, Porter was one of the stars who best embodied the topic of “camp”. His golden The Blonds look featured dramatic wings and a shiny headgear, with specially embellished Giuseppe Zanotti boots to top it off. The drama was complemented by his mode of arrival: instead of going in, Porter was carried in by a shirtless man on a bed – camp, personified.

Billy Porter wears The Blonds with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes at the 2019 Met Gala.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Billy Porter will be held on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Porter also used his fashion to make broader social statements. At the Tony Awards in June this year, the Broadway star wore a bespoke red velvet look from New York’s Celestino Couture. The outfit should resemble a uterus to support a woman’s right to vote. Customer-specific, Swarovski-embellished heels by Orel Brodt complete Porter’s look.

Billy Porter wears a custom Celestino couture dress with hand-painted Orel Brodt shoes for the 2019 Tony Awards.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Billy Porter’s bespoke Orel Brotd shoes for the Tonys.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Porter continued his stylish series at the 2019 FN Achievement Awards, widely known as the Shoe Oscars. At the FNAAs in December, Porter presented Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi in the FN Hall of Fame. He hit the red carpet in high-heeled shoes from Jimmy Choo’s women’s line.

“I know it has never been done before,” Porter told FN about his style. “For me it was like wearing a dress and these sluts will come for me. And I will have to come for them.”

Billy Porter in Jimmy Choo on the red carpet at the 2019 FN Achievement Awards.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

It may only be January, but Porter’s Fashion Tour de Force is already underway for 2020. At the Golden Globes Awards, he wore a white Alex Vinash look with a dramatic feather train that completed the look with dazzled Jimmy Choo boots.

Billy Porter wears Alex Vinash with Jimmy Choo shoes at the 2020 Golden Globes.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Then came the Critics’ Choice Awards. The Emmy award winner wore dramatic Hogan McLaughlin jumpsuits that looked like a dress from a distance. Underneath he wore white platform boots from Coach, but the most beautiful aspect of the look came from an unexpected accessory: dozens of colorful butterfly tattoos.

Billy Porter in Hogan McLaughlin and Coach Boots at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.

CREDIT: Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Since there are still a few events in the award season calendar – the SAG Awards are on Sunday – Porter’s style streak will continue. We’ll watch.

