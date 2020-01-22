advertisement

Billy Porter can’t get enough of his coach platform boots.

The “pose” actor wore the trendy silhouette last night at the Broadway opening of “A Soldier’s Play” in New York. He combined his shoes with an asymmetrical longline coat, on the side of which a lettering was printed.

Platforms are trending in autumn – thanks to labels such as Givenchy, Gianvito Rossi and Rick Owens. The shoes provide a height boost with more stability than a stiletto, which leads to a feeling of empowerment for the wearer. Porter’s pair – which he has worn before – have a thick heel, an almond tip and a shiny leather upper.

At the FN Achievement Awards 2019, Porter spoke to FN on the red carpet about his first time in heels and called the experience “powerful”.

“As a black gay man, my masculinity has been in question since I was able to walk. And the worst thing you can do as a black gay man in America is to look feminine, also known as on your heels. From the moment I was able to do so freely, I felt the most grounded, the most powerful, and the most masculine when I felt in my life, ”he said.

Porter Sandra Choi, long-time designer of Jimmy Choo, presented the FN Hall of Fame at the FNAAs.

