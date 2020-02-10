advertisement

The 2020 award season had its typical ups and downs, from a few lackluster red carpets to some important statements at the Grammys a few weeks ago. At the 2020 Academy Awards, the stars followed Old Hollywood’s glamor rules.

The best-dressed man of the night was undoubtedly Brad Pitt, whose classic Brioni tuxedo (he is a brand ambassador) gave the actor the fashion voucher for all award ceremonies. His velvety tuxedo with a shawl collar from the brand suited him in every way.

Brad Pitt in Brioni.

Renée Zellweger himself looked like a statue in a one-shoulder white sequin dress by Tom Ford. So did Cynthia Erivo, whose one-shoulder white dress had a full prom dress skirt. Both seemed ready to win.

Cynthia Erivo.

Many of the dresses went perfectly with the top, such as Zazie Beetz’s tailored strapless Thom Browne dress with sequin corset and mid calf hem or Margot Robbie’s off-the-shoulder chiffon dress. Kaitlyn Dever’s dress has a pillar with a heart-shaped neckline, which is all decorated with miniature pearls. Greta Gerwig wore the same neckline as a long dress in olive tones (one of the latest color trends of the autumn 20s).

Margot Robbie.

Zazie Beetz in Thom Browne with a Bulgari necklace and earrings.

Kaitlyn Dever.

Another unexpected color trend was black and baby pink, a combination of Laura Dern and Caitriona Balfe. Regina King also opted for a light pink shade of her one-shoulder dress.

Laura Dern.

Caitriona Balfe.

There were also a lot of diamonds on the red carpet, and Old Hollywood-style necklaces were making a comeback for stars like Zazie Beetz, Mindy Kaling, and Greta Gerwig.

Mindy Kaling

Greta Gerwig.

As promised, Billy Porter came on the red carpet in a royal look – specifically a gold-feathered breastplate, a prom dress skirt and custom Jimmy Choo platform heels with multiple straps on the front.

Billy Porter in custom Jimmy Choo heels.

But it was Janelle Monae who stole the show in a head-to-toe silver look that included a hooded ball gown and a diamond chain that looked out.

Janelle Monae.

See more of the best dressed on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars.

