Some concert goers conscientiously try not to sing too loudly to ruin the live music experience of the people sitting next to them and hearing the voice of their favorite star, not Brenda from Pompano.

At a Billy Joel concert, that’s actually nothing. This is because Brenda, her husband and the couple behind you and their child and probably you sing along. You cannot change it. A typical example: The latest appearance of the part-time resident of Palm Beach County in South Florida on Friday evening at the new Hard Rock Live in Hollywood. For more than two hours, Joel let the crowd dance in and around their seats with an endless array of hits (and not just his own – the band delivered the entirety of The Eagles’ Take It Easy, and guitarist Michael DelGudice performed beautifully from “Nessun Dorma” from the opera “Turandot”, because you can do anything with talent.) While most of the songs were incredibly familiar, he played a game in which he gave the audience the choice between a random album track or a chart -Topper bot. knowing, of course, that they wanted to hear the hit (well, maybe a super fan was hoping for the dark number; if so, they were shouted down).

Here are the songs that turned out to be the best to sing along with on Friday evening, at least in the opinion of a writer who also sang her little heart:

5) “My Life”: One of the most remarkable things about Billy Joel is the sheer bulk and length of his chart dominance – his first original single “She Got A Way” was released in 1972, and his “Lullabye” (good night, mine Engel) “in 1994, which for example spanned the year from when I was born to when I graduated. Perhaps this explains why so many of the concertgoers, aged between 13 and 70, knew all the words about this 1978 hit, both a time-specific ode to claiming your own thing and the theme song for the Tom Hanks TV cross of the 1980s dressing farce “Busen Buddies.” Children of all ages know that there is nothing better than saying The Man half brutally that he should go on with his own life and leave you alone, at least not for me.

4) “Uptown Girl”: One of the two doo-wop selections of the evening from 1983 “An Innocent Man”, which was famous for Joel’s then love model Christie Brinkley. (He used to refer to her during the equally singable and passionate “The Longest Time”, after which he said to kill: “And then we got divorced.”) Both songs have criminally singable choruses of “Woah”, but this one is here a sweet breakdown in the end put it over the top. Even if you know they got divorced.

3) “For me, it’s still rock and roll”: When the crowd added four songs to Joel’s encore, she pretty much expected each song to be the last, so the enthusiasm for everything was pretty high. And it delivered – it even included a bonus song, in the middle of which DelGudice Led Zeppelin sang “Rock and Roll”. If you go, leave her happy.

2) “We didn’t light the fire”: With some helpful, flashing photos of the 119 historical references Joel was looking at on the screen, it was fun to see how the crowd tried to remember everyone who stumbled through the verses and got really strong In the end (“Princess Grace, something that bothers in SUEZ!”) it was nice to see in such a troubled world and the madness of “OK Boomer” how such a cross-generational group about Coca-Cola and Davy Crockett was pleased.

1) “Piano Man”: Of course. A singalong is included in the official video of the recorded version. When Joel and the band got out, the crowd swayed enthusiastically. It was perfect. It would have been more perfect if they had played for an hour, but OK.

