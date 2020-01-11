advertisement

Some concert goers conscientiously try not to sing too loudly to ruin the live music experience of the people sitting next to them and hearing the voice of their favorite star, not Brenda from Pompano.

At a Billy Joel concert, that’s actually nothing. This is because Brenda, her husband and the couple behind you and their child and probably you sing along. You cannot change it. A typical example: The latest appearance of the part-time resident of Palm Beach County in South Florida on Friday evening at the new Hard Rock Live in Hollywood. For more than two hours, Joel let the crowd dance in and around their seats with an endless array of hits (and not just his own – the band performed a wonderful performance by The Eagles’ “Take It Easy” and guitarist Michael DelGudice ” Nessun Dorma “from the opera” Turandot “, because talent lets you do everything.) While most of the songs were incredibly familiar, he played a game in which he offered the audience the choice between random album tracks or a chart topper. knowing, of course, that they wanted to hear the hit (well, maybe a super fan was hoping for the dark number. If so, they were shouted down).

Here. all right, the songs that turned out to be the best ones to sing along with on Friday evening, at least in the opinion of a writer who also sang her little heart out:

5) “My Life”: One of the most remarkable things about Billy Joel is the sheer bulk and length of his chart dominance – his first original single “She Got A Way” was released in 1972, and his “Lullabye” (good night, mine Engel) ”in 1994, which for example includes the year from my birth to the year after I graduated from college. Perhaps this explains why so many of the concertgoers between the ages of 13 and 70 knew all the words about this hit from 1978, both a time-specific ode to the claim of your own thing and the theme song for the Tom Hanks TV cross of the 1980s -Dressing farce “Breast Buddies”. Children of all ages know that there is nothing better than telling The Man to go on with his own life and leave you alone. At least not for me.

4) “Uptown Girl”: One of the two doo-wop selections of the evening from 1983 “An Innocent Man”, which was famous for Joel’s then love model Christie Brinkley. (He used to refer to her during the equally singable and passionate piece “The Longest Time”, after which he said to kill: “And then we got divorced.”) Both songs have criminally singable choruses of “Woah”, but this one is a sweet breakdown in the end put it over the top. Even if you know they got divorced.

3) “It’s still rock and roll for me”: When the crowd added four songs to Joel’s encore, she pretty much expected that each song would be the last, so the enthusiasm for everything was pretty high. And it delivered – it even contained a bonus song, in the middle of which DelGudice Led Zeppelin sang “Rock and Roll”. If you go, leave her happy.

2) “We didn’t light the fire”: With some helpful photos of the 119 historical references that Joel lit up on the screen, it was fun to see how the crowd tried to remember everyone, stumbled through the verses, and correctly became strong In the end (“Princess Grace, something that bothers in SUEZ!”) it was nice to see in this troubled world and in the madness of “OK Boomer” how such a cross-generational group was happy about Coca-Cola and Davy Crockett ,

1) “Piano Man”: Well, of course. A singalong is included in the official video of the recorded version. When Joel and the band got out, the crowd swayed enthusiastically. It was perfect. It would have been more perfect if they had played for an hour, but OK.

