AFL legend Billy Brownless experienced a tragic loss during his time in the jungle when he appeared on Channel 10’s reality show. I’m a celebrity … get out of here.

The father of the Geelong personality, Anthony, died when Brownless participated in the program. The day Brownless was chosen by the show on January 21st was the same day his father died in Victoria, reports The Herald Sun.

Brownless left South Africa after he was voted out of office, and a memorial service for his father was held a few days ago in Jerilderie, south of New South Wales.

Brownless celebrated his 53rd birthday the day before the service and published an article on Instagram with his four children saying that he was drinking “a beer for the father”.

Brownless, who was twice Geelong’s top scorer in one season, experienced a media boom after the end of his active career. He became a popular member of The Footy Show on Channel 9 and, along with former Footy Show panelist and good friend James Brayshaw, hosted the Triple M radio show Rush Hour.

Brownless, a gracious Larrikin who acted as the funny at his media concerts, gave viewers an insight into his serious side when I was A Celeb.

In one episode last month, he discussed the breakdown of his marriage that became public when it became known that his best buddy and Footy Show colleague Garry Lyon had no relationship with Brownless’ ex-wife without his knowledge.

The development shook the foot world and ruined Brownless and Lyon’s friendship.

Speaking to entertainer Rhonda Burchmore, who didn’t notice Brownless’s breakdown, Brownless revealed to his colleague that I was a celebrity candidate he had been with Ms. Nicky for 18 years when she left.

“We broke up about four years ago. We had a big, big riot. It was public, very public, “said Brownless before adding Nicky,” he was just out of love. “

“I didn’t expect it. You think she’ll be back and all of that, but she didn’t. So it was a real kick in the stomach.”

Brownless told Burchmore only a year later that he had found out that Nicky “had teamed up with one of my good buddies”.

“It’s been four years now, so you can do it, you know,” Brownless said. “I guess it takes two years for you to separate, jump back and be yourself.”

When asked about his friendship with Lyon, Brownless said, “We are not good friends and there were no Christmas cards or anything like that, but one day we will sit down and have a beer.”

“Time heals.”

media_cameraBilly Brownless is an important part of Melbourne’s Triple-M radio with James Brayshaw.

